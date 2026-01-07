Burnley vs. Man Utd: Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount, Kobbie Mainoo decisions made as Darren Fletcher confirms first Red Devils XI

By Matt Law | 07 Jan 2026 19:04 , Last updated: 07 Jan 2026 19:10

Manchester United interim head coach Darren Fletcher has confirmed his starting side for Wednesday's Premier League clash with Burnley at Turf Moor.

Fletcher has been appointed as a temporary replacement for Ruben Amorim, who was sacked as head coach of the 20-time English champions at the start of the week.

The major news is that Bruno Fernandes is back in the XI, with the club captain recovering from the hamstring injury that he suffered against Aston Villa on December 21.

It is a switch to a 4-3-3 formation, with Patrick Dorgu playing further forward on the right, while Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko are in the side.

There is also major news on the bench, with Harry Maguire, Mason Mount and Kobbie Mainoo all recovering from injuries to be involved in the matchday squad.

One of Fletcher's sons, Jack Fletcher, is also on the bench.

As for Burnley, former Man United youngster Hannibal Mejbri is included in the starting side, while ex-Chelsea striker Armando Broja leads the line.

There is also a return in the middle of the home side's defence for Maxime Esteve.

Burnley XI: Dubravka; Walker, Humphreys, Esteve, Pires; Ugochukwu, Florentino, Laurent; Edwards, Broja, Hannibal

Subs: Weiss, Hartman, Bruun Larsen, Foster, Anthony, Tchaouna, Ekdal, Sonne, Barnes

Man United XI: Lammens; Dalot, Martinez, Heaven, Shaw; Casemiro, Ugarte; Dorgu, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko

Subs: Bayindir, Maguire, Malacia, Yoro, J Fletcher, Lacey, Mainoo, Mount, Zirkzee