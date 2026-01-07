Man Utd transfer news: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's potential first signing on Red Devils return 'revealed'

By Matt Law | 07 Jan 2026 13:13 , Last updated: 07 Jan 2026 13:16

Manchester United are reportedly considering making an offer for El-Chadaille Bitshiabu, with the Red Devils determined not to miss out on a deal for the RB Leipzig defender.

There is currently a host of speculation surrounding Bitshiabu's future, with a number of clubs believed to be interested in signing the 20-year-old.

Monaco and Lyon are both thought to be admirers, with the pair potentially making offers to sign him before the January transfer window closes for business.

However, according to L'Equipe, Man United are also keen, with the Red Devils planning to accelerate their interest in the defender.

The report claims that the 20-time English champions are considering making an offer to loan Bitshiabu for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign, including an option to bring him to Old Trafford on a permanent basis this summer.

Man Utd 'weighing up' move for Leipzig's Bitshiabu

Bitshiabu has featured on five occasions for Leipzig this season, including three appearances in the top flight of German football.

The Frenchman recently missed four Bundesliga matches due to a hamstring problem, but he featured against Bayer Leverkusen in Leipzig's final match of 2025.

Bitshiabu has made 39 first-team appearances for Leipzig, while the defender also played 19 times for Paris Saint-Germain after starting his senior career with the Paris giants.

Last season, the defender featured on 28 occasions for his current side, and it is understood that he is on the shortlist of a number of major clubs.

Will Man Utd do transfer business in January?

Any immediate transfer business has been placed on hold due to the removal of Ruben Amorim as head coach, with the Portuguese sacked on Monday.

Darren Fletcher is currently in charge of the first team, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the clear favourite to be appointed interim head coach for the rest of the season.

A permanent replacement for Amorim will be appointed this summer, and the new head coach will be expected to work within a structure, with the sporting director and CEO playing a leading role when it comes to potential transfers.

As a result, it would not be a surprise to see some transfer business in January despite the uncertainty when it comes to the managerial situation, and Man United allegedly believe that signing Bitshiabu is an opportunity not to be missed.