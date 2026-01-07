Man Utd's managerial situation 'revealed' as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Michael Carrick 'battle' for interim head coach role

By Matt Law | 07 Jan 2026 12:09 , Last updated: 07 Jan 2026 12:11

Manchester United will reportedly hold further talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick before deciding on their new interim head coach.

The Red Devils sacked Ruben Amorim at the start of the week, and Darren Fletcher has been placed in charge for Wednesday's Premier League clash with Burnley.

Man United are planning to appoint an interim head coach for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign before bringing in a long-term Amorim replacement this summer.

Discussions with Solskjaer over a return to Old Trafford have allegedly been positive, and it was claimed on Tuesday that the Norwegian's return was close.

However, according to Sky Sports News, Carrick is still in the running, with fresh talks set to be held with the club's former midfielder before the end of the week.



Solskjaer, Carrick 'in frame' for interim Man United job

The report claims that Man United's director of football Jason Wilcox had talks with both Solskjaer and Carrick on Tuesday, and it is understood that the pair are keen to be involved with the senior team at Old Trafford.

There is believed to be a scenario which could see both Solskjaer and Carrick arrive, with the former likely to be the interim head coach, with the latter assisting him.

A decision will not be made on Wednesday, as Man United's full focus is currently on the Premier League clash with Burnley at Turf Moor.

As it stands, it is unclear whether Fletcher will again lead the team against Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup on Sunday or an interim head coach will be in place.



Who could be Man United's next permanent manager?

Crystal Palace's Oliver Glasner, Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola and Fulham's Marco Silva are all out of contract this summer, and the trio are being considered.

Former England head coach Gareth Southgate is also an option, while current Three Lions manager Thomas Tuchel, Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti and USA's Mauricio Pochettino are set to be available after the 2026 World Cup.

There have also been suggestions that Enzo Maresca is an option following his exit from Chelsea, although the fact that Man United are preparing to appoint an interim manager suggests that the Italian is not currently in the frame.