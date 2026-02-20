Man United manager target verbally agrees next move as Sir Jim Ratcliffe's 'dream' dashed

By Ben Knapton | 20 Feb 2026 22:50 , Last updated: 20 Feb 2026 22:52

Manchester United have reportedly missed out on a potential leading managerial candidate, as Zinedine Zidane has struck a verbal agreement to become France head coach.

Michael Carrick has done a sterling job since inheriting the reins from Ruben Amorim earlier this year, overseeing four wins and one draw from his first five Premier League matches during his second spell as interim head coach.

Thanks to the immediate impact of the former Middlesbrough head coach, Man United are in the driving seat for Champions League football, occupying fourth place in the Premier League table after 26 games.

Carrick has undoubtedly put his name in the hat for permanent consideration, but at this stage, the Red Devils are not believed to be considering their erstwhile midfielder as a candidate for the top job.

Instead, minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was understood to have been extremely keen on appointing Zidane, so much so that he was 'dreaming' of hiring the France legend as the Red Devils' new head coach.

Zinedine Zidane 'verbally agrees' to become France manager

© Imago

However, Zidane - who has been out of the game since leaving Real Madrid in 2021 - has always abstained from taking on a new role, due to his not-so-secret desire to take charge of his national team.

Now, Fabrizio Romano claims that the iconic midfielder has reached a verbal agreement to become France head coach following the 2026 World Cup, which will be Didier Deschamps's last major tournament before he steps down.

All that is left for Zidane and the FFF is the official paperwork, and there are expected to be no roadblocks in the final negotiations for the 53-year-old to fulfil his dream of becoming Bleus boss.

Zidane's national team appointment will bring an end to his five-year managerial exile, prior to which he established himself as one of the globe's top coaches during two separate spells at the Real Madrid helm.

The Frenchman has collected three Champions Leagues, two La Liga titles and two Club World Cups since hanging up his boots, winning all of those European Cups in successive years from 2016 to 2018.

What Zinedine Zidane alternatives can Man Utd target?

© Imago / Sportimage

Zidane to Man Utd was always a pipe dream, and this latest development - while not unexpected - should eliminate any doubt about where the 53-year-old's future lies.

Instead, the Red Devils could look closer to home with the likes of Oliver Glasner, who continues to stoke the Crystal Palace fire and will leave the club at the end of the season - at the very latest.

Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth future is also uncertain, while Enzo Maresca is on the hunt for a new position but seemingly has his heart set on replacing Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

The fiery Roberto De Zerbi has also departed Marseille and could be tempted back to England, but one thing is for certain - the Red Devils will be spoiled for choice in the managerial market.