Manchester United have announced that they earned a record financial revenue of £666.5m last year despite their on-the-field struggles.

The Red Devils finished down in 15th spot in last season's Premier League table, but they did manage to reach the Europa League final, losing to domestic rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Matchday revenue was a record £160.3m in the year to June 30, 2025, while the start of their five-year sponsorship deal with Snapdragon helped them post a record commercial revenue of £333.3m.

The results for the fourth quarter trading period were released on Wednesday, with revenues of £164m being recorded, taking them to £666.5m for 2025.

“As we settle into the 2025/26 season, we are working hard to improve the club in all areas. On the field, we are pleased with the additions we have made to our men’s and women’s first team squads over the summer, as we build for the long-term," said CEO Omar Berrada in a statement.

"Off the field, we are emerging from a period of structural and leadership change with a refreshed, streamlined organisation equipped to deliver on our sporting and commercial objectives.

“We are also investing to upgrade our infrastructure, including completion of the £50m redevelopment of our men’s first team building at Carrington, on time and on budget, following prior investment in our women’s team facilities, to create a world-class environment for our players and staff.

"Meanwhile, planning continues to meet our ambition of developing a new stadium at Old Trafford as part of a transformational regeneration of the surrounding community.

"To have generated record revenues during such a challenging year for the club demonstrates the resilience which is a hallmark of Manchester United. Our commercial business remains strong as we continue to deliver appealing products and experiences for our fans, and best-in-class value to our partners.

"As we start to feel the benefits of our cost reduction programme, there is significant potential for improved financial performance, which will, in turn, support our overriding priority: success on the pitch.”

When are Man United next in action?

Man United will continue their 2025-26 Premier League campaign against Chelsea on Saturday night, and that has become a must-win fixture for under-pressure head coach Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils have already been knocked out of the EFL Cup this season, while they have won just one of their four league matches, picking up four points to sit 14th in the Premier League table.

The 20-time English champions suffered a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Manchester derby on Sunday, and there remain question marks surrounding Amorim, who has the worst win percentage of any permanent manager of the club since the Second World War.