Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has the worst win percentage of any permanent manager of the 20-time English champions since the Second World War.

Amorim has won 17, drawn 12 and lost 18 of his 47 matches in charge of the Red Devils since arriving from Sporting Lisbon last November.

The Portuguese's win rate is therefore just 36.17% - the worst of any permanent manager of the club since the Second World War, with Wilf McGuinness just ahead of him on 36.78%.

Louis van Gaal's win rate was 52.43%, while David Moyes had 52.94%, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 54.17% and Erik ten Hag 54.69%, showing the extent of Amorim's issues at Old Trafford.

The 20-time English champions were beaten 3-0 by Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, with the team now losing three of their five games in all competitions this term.

Erling Haaland scored twice, while Phil Foden also registered, as Man City comfortably dispatched Man United, who are down in 14th spot in the Premier League table, boasting four points from four matches.

Man City 3-0 Man United: Amorim continues to struggle at Old Trafford

“If you look at the goals, we can avoid that kind of goals. With [Jeremy] Doku, we have almost everyone behind the ball, and we could be more aggressive," Amorim told reporters during his pre-match press conference on Sunday.

"The second goal, in the moment of the game that we are pressing City, we suffer a goal from the throw-in. When we want to recover the ball, instead of covering the space and then [going] to win the ball, we let two players of City [go] one against one.

"The approach that we had in that play, we can avoid, and we can close our goal. And then the third goal, [Erling] Haaland has all the space, confusion with our players, and then he has all the space to play. So, in these moments, I felt that if you look at the goals, those moments, we could avoid.

"And that is the key of the games, to take advantage of these moments and they took it, in transitions. In those moments, they were better than us."

Amorim insists he will not change despite Man United issues

Amid calls for Amorim to change his playing style and 3-4-3 formation, the Man United head coach insisted that he will continue to set the team up in his preferred system.

“It's not a record that you should have in Manchester United. There are a lot of things that you have no idea what happened during these months, but I accept that. But I'm not going to change," he said.

"When I want to change my philosophy, I will change. If not, you have to change the man. So, we'll talk about that every game, every game that we lose. ‘I don't believe in that, in the system’, or whatever. So, I play my way and I'm going to play my way until I want to change.

"My message is that I'm going to give everything. I will do everything, always thinking about what is best for the club. That was always the same message. And then, it's not my decision, the rest. So, until I'm here, I will do my best. I really want to win games, so I'm suffering more than them.”

Amorim is now under major pressure to deliver a positive result against Chelsea in the Premier League next weekend, as another poor performance could lead to the 40-year-old losing his job.

