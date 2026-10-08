Man United news: one detail blocking Bruno Fernandes' new contract, surprise clause discussed

Manchester United want to extend the expiring contract of Bruno Fernandes, but one detail is currently blocking an agreement.

In recent days, Manchester United have decided to open talks over Bruno Fernandes. The club want to extend the deal of their captain, which expires in June 2027, with an option for a further year. Both parties want to continue working together.

Manchester United and Bruno Fernandes discuss a contract extension

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

However, a positive outcome is not expected quickly. According to TEAMtalk, one major issue is holding up the signing of a new contract for Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United: its length. The Manchester club are reportedly prepared to offer him a new deal until June 2029, with an option for a further year.

Manchester United still have questions about handing a long-term contract to a 32-year-old. While the Portuguese midfielder remains highly effective today, will he stay that way for much longer?

The English side do not want to be tied to a significant long-term financial commitment if the level of the former Sporting Lisbon player begins to decline significantly towards the end of his career.

Contract length, an obstacle in the Bruno Fernandes talks

© Iconsport / Simon Dack

The outlet cites Mohamed Salah as an example, whose performances have dropped since he signed his latest huge contract with Liverpool.

Age is therefore an important factor in the negotiations between Manchester United and Bruno Fernandes.

In that respect, a surprise clause is even under discussion between the two parties. It would be linked to the number of matches played, automatically extending or not the length of the Portugal international's contract depending on his participation.