Man United vs. Tottenham lineups confirmed as Carlos Baleba, Marcus Rashford, James Maddison decisions made

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed their starting lineups for Saturday's Premier League evening kickoff at Old Trafford.

Both the Red Devils and Spurs enter the 5.30pm clash languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table, with just one top-flight triumph between them in the 2026-27 season.

Michael Carrick's Man United entered the international break on the back of a disappointing 1-1 draw with Fulham, and the hosting manager has made two changes to his starting lineup for the visit of Spurs.

Marcus Rashford - who had been struggling with a groin injury in the lead-up to the game - has dropped out of the XI, making way for the returning Amad Diallo.

The Ivorian's reinstatement will likely push Bryan Mbeumo into a centre-forward role in the absence of Benjamin Sesko, while Matheus Cunha operates on the left-hand side of the attack.

Carrick has also demoted Diogo Dalot in favour of Leny Yoro, who will seemingly operate as a right-back, unless the Man Utd manager opts for a surprise 3-4-2-1 system with Diallo and Shaw as wing-backs.

Meanwhile, Carlos Baleba is being kept waiting for his Man Utd debut, as the Cameroonian is once again on the bench as Youri Tielemans and Kobbie Mainoo pair up in midfield.

Man United vs. Tottenham lineups: Roberto De Zerbi makes six Spurs changes

© Iconsport / SUSA

As for Tottenham, Roberto De Zerbi has made six changes to the side that started the 3-2 defeat to Aston Villa last time out - some enforced, some un-enforced.

Jan Paul van Hecke and Micky van de Ven both suffered injuries while playing for the Netherlands, and only the former is fit to start; Marcos Senesi steps in for substitute Van de Ven.

Destiny Udogie and Archie Gray are also in for Andy Robertson and Pedro Porro - both of whom are out of the squad entirely - while Lucas Bergvall and Conor Gallagher replace Rodrigo Bentancur and Mateus Fernandes in midfield.

The sixth and final change to the Spurs XI sees Mohammed Kudus replace Omar Marmoush for his first league start of the season, but James Maddison must settle for a spot among the reserves again.

Despite returning to full training after over 500 days out with a serious knee injury, Dejan Kulusevski has not made the Tottenham matchday squad.

Man United XI: Lammens; Yoro, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Tielemans, Mainoo; Diallo, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo

Subs: Darlow, Dalot, Heaven, Santos, Baleba, Mount, Lacey, Rashford, Zirkzee

Tottenham XI: Kinsky; Gray, Van Hecke, Senesi, Udogie; Tonali, Bergvall; Kudus, Gallagher, Savio; Solanke

Subs: Dubravka, Tosin, Maddison, Tel, Fernandes, Marmoush, Bentancur, Davies, Van de Ven