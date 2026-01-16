Man United vs. Man City: Michael Carrick ignoring outside noise as new Red Devils head coach prepares for baptism of fire

By Matt Law | 16 Jan 2026 14:51 , Last updated: 16 Jan 2026 14:53

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has recognised the "big job" ahead of him, as the Englishman looks to lead the Red Devils to a European finish this season.

Carrick was confirmed as Man United's new head coach earlier this week, and the club's former midfielder is expected to be in charge for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign, with a long-term Ruben Amorim replacement then arriving this summer.

The 44-year-old's first game at the helm is the Manchester derby, with Manchester City heading to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Carrick has taken charge of a Man United side that are currently seventh in the Premier League table, three points behind fourth-placed Liverpool with 17 games left.

The 20-time English champions only have the league to focus on following their FA Cup elimination by Brighton & Hove Albion last time out.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Carrick "eager to succeed" at Man United

"I've spoken to Jason [Wilcox] an awful lot and I've been working closely with Jason and Omar [Berrada] as well. Over the last few days, we've spoken a lot, as you imagine," Carrick told reporters during Friday's press conference.

“The ownership group were in and around it, it was nice to see them and meet them yesterday. We were able to share a few things, they wished me all the very best.

"I'm eager to succeed; we have a big job ahead of us. It's an important job to do. It always is here to win games and to play well and to do it in a certain way.”

When asked about the external pressure, in reference to ongoing comments from former Man United players, Carrick said: "They’re not putting more pressure on me. I don’t feel that. There are plenty of opinions around, some positive, some not too much.

© Imago

Carrick will be desperate to lead Man United to a positive result in the Manchester derby

"It’s totally irrelevant in terms of what I focus on. I know what we want to improve on, how we want to work with the players. There’s a lot that can be said, it’s the way of the world. I’m not gonna pay too much attention to that.

"I think improvement [is success]. Helping individuals is a big part of what I enjoy. I think if you improve the individuals, then you create a better team. And results.

"There is an element of performance, an element of improvement and doing what it takes to win in certain ways. We want to keep pushing and finish as high as we can."

Man United have won five, drawn three and lost two of their 10 home Premier League matches this season, while Man City have a record of five wins, two draws and three defeats from their 10 league games on their travels.