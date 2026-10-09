Team News: Man United vs. Tottenham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Two Premier League teams desperate to turn their fortunes around after difficult starts to the campaign lock horns on Saturday evening, as Manchester United face Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

While the Red Devils are down in 12th place in the table with only five points, Spurs sit rock bottom and are still searching for their first top-flight win heading into gameweek six.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

MAN UTD

Out: Manuel Ugarte (knee), Matthijs de Ligt (back), Tom Heaton (thigh), Benjamin Sesko (shin), Patrick Dorgu (hamstring), Noussair Mazraoui (back)

Doubtful: Amad Diallo (ankle), Kobbie Mainoo (unspecified), Marcus Rashford (unspecified), Karl Darlow (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, Tielemans; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Rashford; Cunha

SPURS

Out: Dejan Kulusevski (knee/fitness), Xavi Simons (knee), Wilson Odobert (knee), Mykhaylo Mudryk (ankle), Pedro Porro (thigh)

Doubtful: Jan Paul van Hecke (other)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kinsky; Gray, Senesi, Van de Ven, Robertson; Gallagher, Tonali, Fernandes; Savio, Solanke, Marmoush