Premier League
Crystal Palace
Nov 30, 2025 12.00pm
Man Utd

Team News: Crystal Palace vs. Man Utd injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Crystal Palace vs. Man Utd injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Both mourning the loss of five-game unbeaten runs, Crystal Palace and Manchester United will be on recovery missions in Sunday's Premier League showdown at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles fell to a 2-1 Conference League defeat to Strasbourg during the week, while the Red Devils were humbled 1-0 at home by Everton on Monday night, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

CRYSTAL PALACE vs. MAN UNITED

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Caleb Kporha (back), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Rio Cardines (adductor), Borna Sosa (knock)

Doubtful: Will Hughes (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Lacroix, Guehi, Richards; Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Mateta, Pino

MAN UNITED

Out: Benjamin Sesko (knee), Harry Maguire (thigh), Matheus Cunha (head)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Mazraoui, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot; Mount, Diallo; Mbeumo

