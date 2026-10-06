Man United injury news: Red Devils must 'assess fitness' of nine players ahead of Tottenham showdown

Manchester United will reportedly need to assess the fitness of nine players ahead of Saturday's Premier League contest with Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have had a poor start to the 2026-27 campaign, only picking up five points from their opening five matches, which has left them down in 12th spot in the Premier League table.

Man United are now preparing to welcome a Spurs team that are bottom of the division, collecting just two points from their first five games of the season.

According to The Sun, Man United need to assess the fitness of nine first-team players before it is determined whether they can be involved this weekend.

The report claims that Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo, who both withdrew from the England squad, are likely to be available for selection.

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Man United injuries: Rashford, Mainoo, Sesko among those facing 'late fitness tests'

However, there is less hope when it comes to Benjamin Sesko, who has missed Slovenia's matches during this international period due to a long-standing shin issue.

Sesko was absent against Fulham before the international break due to the injury, and it remains to be seen whether he can prove his fitness for Saturday's match.

Patrick Dorgu suffered a hamstring issue while representing Denmark, while Noussair Mazraoui also picked up a problem while turning out for Morocco; both will need to be assessed before decisions on their availability can be made.

Bruno Fernandes has been dealing with an issue during the international break, but he has since been involved for Portugal and will be fit this weekend unless any late issue occurs.

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Amad could make Man United return vs. Tottenham

Amad Diallo is yet to play this season due to an ankle injury, but there is hope that the Ivory Coast international could make the bench on Saturday.

Second-choice and third-choice goalkeepers Karl Darlow and Tom Heaton are also injury doubts; the former pulled out of the Wales squad due to an issue, while the latter has missed the start of the campaign due to a hamstring issue he suffered in pre-season.

As a result, Dermot Mee could potentially be on the bench against Spurs as Senne Lammens' back-up.

Carlos Baleba is also in line to make his debut for Man United this weekend, with the Cameroon international now fully recovered from an ankle injury.