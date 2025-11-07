Manchester United could be without the services of both Kobbie Mainoo and Lisandro Martinez for Saturday's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United could be without the services of both Kobbie Mainoo and Lisandro Martinez for Saturday's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur in North London.

Martinez is now back in full training after recovering from the knee injury which has sidelined him since February, and the Argentina international is closing in on a return to action.

However, Manchester Evening News have reported that the centre-back was not with the Man United squad that travelled down to London from Stockport Station on Friday afternoon.

According to the publication, Mainoo was also absent, suggesting at an injury issue for the Englishman.

Man United head coach Ruben Amorim did not mention any fresh problems when he spoke to the media on Thursday afternoon, but Mainoo could have potentially since suffered a problem.

Tottenham vs. Man United: Kobbie Mainoo, Lisandro Martinez set to miss out for Red Devils in North London

Jack Fletcher was pictured, though, with the 18-year-old in line for a spot in the squad; the youngster is the son of former Man United midfielder Darren Fletcher, and his twin brother Tyler Fletcher is also in the Red Devils set-up.

Mainoo has had a difficult start to the 2025-26 campaign, with the 20-year-old yet to start a Premier League match, totalling just 138 minutes across seven league fixtures.

The England international is being heavily linked with a January move away from Man United, with Napoli thought to be at the head of the queue for his services.

The 20-year-old's contract with Man United is due to expire in June 2027, although the club do have the option to extend his deal for a further 12 months until June 2028.

Amorim has big decisions to make all over the pitch for the clash against Tottenham, with Patrick Dorgu, Noussair Mazraoui, Harry Maguire and Mason Mount all pushing to be introduced back into the side following the 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest last time out.

Man United are currently eighth in the Premier League table, just two points off second-placed Manchester City ahead of gameweek 11 in England's top flight.

Reported Man United squad vs. Tottenham

Lammens, Bayindir, Heaton; Dalot, Yoro, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Dorgu, Shaw, Maguire; Ugarte, Casemiro, Fernandes, Mount. J. Fletcher; Cunha, Amad, Sesko, Mbeumo, Zirkzee

No Data Analysis info