Burnley vs. Man Utd: Darren Fletcher issues major Kobbie Mainoo update ahead of Turf Moor battle

Manchester United interim head coach Darren Fletcher has revealed that Kobbie Mainoo could be back in the squad for Wednesday's clash with Burnley.

Mainoo has missed Man United's last four Premier League matches due to a calf injury, but the midfielder was able to train alongside his teammates on Tuesday.

Fletcher has revealed that a final decision on the England international is yet to be made, but there is a chance that he could return for the Premier League game at Turf Moor.

“Kobbie actually did the part of the session today,” Fletcher told reporters during his first press conference since replacing Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford. “But he’s going to have to be assessed tomorrow, so that was part of the plan.”

Mainoo has had an incredibly frustrating campaign, failing to start a single Premier League match, and his future has been the subject of much speculation.

However, Amorim's removal as head coach is expected to lead to the 20-year-old remaining with the 20-time English champions for the remainder of the season.

Mainoo will be hoping that a change of formation will allow him to secure a regular run of starts, with his World Cup hopes not yet over despite having serious work to do in order to break back into the England squad for this summer's tournament.

Fletcher will be in charge against Burnley, but Man United are working to appoint a caretaker manager for the remainder of the season, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer currently the frontrunner to take the job before a permanent Amorim replacement is appointed this summer.

Man United are also set to be boosted by the returns of Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount from injury against Burnley, but Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui are still on international duty, while Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire are expected to again be missing due to injury problems.

Fletcher reveals Ferguson conversation after shock appointment

Fletcher also revealed during his press conference that he had spoken with Man United's legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson about his new role at the club.

"I have [spoken with him]," Fletcher told reporters. "I don't like to make any decisions or things without speaking to Sir Alex and that's something I've done since I've been at the club and since I've left the club, in everything I do.

"I've got a really good relationship with Sir Alex, so he was probably the first person I phoned actually. I wanted to speak with him first. Ultimately, to get his blessing, to be perfectly honest with you. I think he deserves that respect.

"I wanted to run it by him, what he thought, and he was supportive of it and he echoed my thoughts, what I've always said. It's your job to do the best for Manchester United. When you're an employee of the club, it's your job to do your best for Manchester United.

"It's something that's amazing, when he says something I try and live and believe every day. So it was comforting, for me, for him to say that."

Man United are currently sixth in the Premier League table, level on points with fifth-placed Chelsea and three points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.