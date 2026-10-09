Tottenham injury news: Spurs receive double injury boost ahead of Man Utd trip

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Roberto De Zerbi has revealed a double injury boost ahead of Saturday's trip to Manchester United.

Spurs travel to the Theatre of Dreams this weekend looking to record their maiden Premier League victory of the season at the sixth attempt, with the North London side currently bottom of the top-flight standings.

Despite their lowly ranking at present, there has been no lack of ambition in the transfer market in recent times, with Tottenham poaching top talent from Newcastle United and Manchester City in the form of Sandro Tonali and Omar Marmoush respectively.

All of the new summer signings have failed to click yet, though, and Spurs are supposedly eyeing up more high-profile targets ahead of the New Year, with Real Madrid youngster Endrick said to be of interest.

Following Saturday's trip to Old Trafford, Tottenham face one of their the most winnable matches - on paper - of the season, with newly-promoted Coventry City visiting N17 on October 19.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Tottenham injury news: De Zerbi provides positive fitness updates

Making up a large portion of Tottenham's centre-back options, Jan Paul van Hecke (knock) and Micky van de Ven (wrist) were away on international duty with the Netherlands, taking part in Xavi's first camp as head coach.

The defensive duo both picked up injury concerns whilst representing their country in the UEFA Nations League, however, Spurs boss De Zerbi has provided encouraging updates on the condition of the pair.

The 47-year-old said of the defensive duo: "They are available to play. Micky [Van de Ven] played four games of 90 minutes [each]. JP [Van Hecke] played just three games.

"The difference is JP’s wife had twins yesterday, and from an emotional aspect, we have to consider this one. Both are available to play.”

As mentioned by De Zerbi, Van de Ven was an ever-present on the pitch for the Netherlands over the course of four Nations League battles, whilst Van Hecke played the opening two matches against Serbia and Germany.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Maddison, Porro, Kulusevski updates

Away from the centre-back department, Tottenham remain without the services of World Cup winner Pedro Porro this weekend, however, De Zerbi stated that his side would be not without the right-back for too many games.

James Maddison could make a return to action at Old Trafford, although the former Leicester City playmaker suffered a setback in his recovery, missing multiple training days over the past week.

Last featuring in a competitive match over 500 days ago, Dejan Kulusevski has taken the next step towards a first-team return, participating in a training match during the extended international break.