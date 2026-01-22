Man United injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Arsenal: Matthijs de Ligt, Joshua Zirkzee updates

By Matt Law | 22 Jan 2026 12:32 , Last updated: 22 Jan 2026 12:33

Manchester United will be aiming to make it successive wins in the Premier League when they head to division leaders Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils are currently fifth in the Premier League table, one point behind fourth-placed Liverpool in the battle to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Michael Carrick's side will enter the match off the back of a 2-0 success over Manchester City in the Manchester derby.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Arsenal, who are seven points clear of second-placed Man City at the summit.

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: January 25 (vs. Arsenal)

De Ligt has missed Man United's last 10 matches due to a back problem, and the Netherlands international remains a doubt for the clash with Arsenal.

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

Status: Out

Reason: Muscle

Possible return date: Unknown

Zirkzee is currently on the sidelines with a muscular problem, while the Netherlands international continues to be linked with a late January exit.

MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man United have no players suspended for this match, with Shea Lacey serving a one-game ban in the Manchester derby last time out.