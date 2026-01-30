Man Utd vs. Fulham: Head-to-head record and past meetings before Premier League clash

By Matt Law | 30 Jan 2026 10:47 , Last updated: 30 Jan 2026 10:47

Separated by just four points in the Premier League table as the battle for Champions League football heats up, Manchester United and Fulham lock horns at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, in gameweek 24 of the 2025-26 campaign.

The Red Devils have been a team revitalised since Michael Carrick took the reins, and the Englishman could now equal Ruben Amorim's longest Premier League winning streak of three games following two statement successes.

Following an astounding 2-0 derby win over Manchester City, Man Utd registered an extraordinary 3-2 victory away to leaders Arsenal to cement a fourth-placed ranking in the table, one point ahead of Chelsea and two clear of Liverpool.

However, the hosts face a stern test against a Fulham side who are also in control of their top-seven destiny, having made it five wins from their last eight games in all competitions in last weekend's 2-1 comeback triumph over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Ahead of Sunday's intriguing showdown, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Manchester United and Fulham.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 95

Man Utd wins: 58

Draws: 21

Fulham wins: 16

Manchester United unsurprisingly lead the overall head-to-head record against Fulham, having won 58 of their previous 94 meetings, suffering only 16 defeats in the process, while there have also been 21 draws.

The first-ever league meeting between the two teams came back in October 1922, with the contest finishing 1-1, and four of the opening six contests between the pair actually finished level, including two games in the FA Cup.

The Premier League era has been dominated by Man United, though, with the 20-time English champions triumphing in 26 of their 37 contests with Fulham in that particular competition, suffering just four defeats in the process.

The first-ever Premier League game between the two sides took place in August 2001, with Man United recording a 3-2 victory at Old Trafford, which included a double from Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Fulham were actually victorious when the two teams met in the league in February 2024, with the London outfit recording a 2-1 win at Old Trafford courtesy of a late effort from Alex Iwobi.

That success was the capital outfit's first league victory over Man United since December 2009, and it proved to be just their second-ever Premier League win at Old Trafford.

During the 2023-24 campaign, Man United won 1-0 at Craven Cottage, with Bruno Fernandes netting the only goal of the contest in second-half stoppage time.

The Red Devils were then victorious on the opening matchday of the 2024-25 Premier League campaign, with Joshua Zirkzee scoring on his debut in a 1-0 home success at Old Trafford.

Fulham were bidding to make it back-to-back away league wins over Man United for the first time in their history, and Marco Silva's side had a number of positive moments during the opening-night contest.

However, Zirkzee, who arrived from Bologna over the summer, came off the bench to register on his Man United debut, with the Netherlands international turning a low cross from Alejandro Garnacho into the back of the net from close range to secure a vital three points for the home side.

The Red Devils also prevailed by the same scoreline away from home in January 2025, but Fulham had their revenge in knockout circumstances a couple of months later, dumping Ruben Amorim's men out of the FA Cup on penalties in the fifth round after a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

Then, in August 2025, Man United were aiming to make it nine straight away wins against Fulham in the Premier League, only to be pegged back in another two-goal stalemate.

Wayne Rooney is the all-time leading goalscorer in this particular fixture, finding the back of the net on 10 occasions, while Van Nistelrooy managed eight and Cristiano Ronaldo seven.

Man United have now won six of the last seven meetings between the two teams in all competitions, including a 1-0 victory in their last clash in the Premier League at Craven Cottage in January 2025, with Lisandro Martinez's deflected effort proving to be the difference between the two sides.

Last 20 meetings

Aug 24, 2025: Fulham 1-1 Man Utd (Premier League)

Mar 02, 2025: Man Utd 1-1 Fulham(p) (FA Cup)

Jan 26, 2025: Fulham 0-1 Man Utd (Premier League)

Aug 16, 2024: Man Utd 1-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Feb 24, 2024: Man Utd 1-2 Fulham (Premier League)

Nov 04, 2023: Fulham 0-1 Man Utd (Premier League)

May 28, 2023: Man Utd 2-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Mar 19, 2023: Man Utd 3-1 Fulham (FA Cup Quarter-Finals)

Nov 13, 2022: Fulham 1-2 Man Utd (Premier League)

May 18, 2021: Man Utd 1-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Jan 20, 2021: Fulham 1-2 Man Utd (Premier League)

Feb 09, 2019: Fulham 0-3 Man Utd (Premier League)

Dec 08, 2018: Man Utd 4-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Feb 09, 2014: Man Utd 2-2 Fulham (Premier League)

Nov 02, 2013: Fulham 1-3 Man Utd (Premier League)

Feb 02, 2013: Fulham 0-1 Man Utd (Premier League)

Jan 26, 2013: Man Utd 4-1 Fulham (FA Cup Fourth Round)

Aug 25, 2012: Man Utd 3-2 Fulham (Premier League)

Mar 26, 2012: Man Utd 1-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Dec 21, 2011: Fulham 0-5 Man Utd (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Aug 24, 2025: Fulham 1-1 Man Utd (Premier League)

Jan 26, 2025: Fulham 0-1 Man Utd (Premier League)

Aug 16, 2024: Man Utd 1-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Feb 24, 2024: Man Utd 1-2 Fulham (Premier League)

Nov 04, 2023: Fulham 0-1 Man Utd (Premier League)

May 28, 2023: Man Utd 2-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Nov 13, 2022: Fulham 1-2 Man Utd (Premier League)

May 18, 2021: Man Utd 1-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Jan 20, 2021: Fulham 1-2 Man Utd (Premier League)

Feb 09, 2019: Fulham 0-3 Man Utd (Premier League)