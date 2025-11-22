Everton vs. Man Utd: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Manchester United and Everton.

Two of Sir Alex Ferguson's successors will shake hands on the Old Trafford touchline on Monday evening, when Ruben Amorim's Manchester United and David Moyes's Everton lock horns in the Premier League.

Only three points separate the Red Devils and the Toffees in the top-flight standings after 11 gameweeks, although Amorim's men find themselves better off thanks to a praiseworthy renaissance before international football intervened.

Indeed, Amorim oversaw the collection of 11 points from a possible 15 against Sunderland, Brighton & Hove Albion, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur, most recently witnessing his side pull off a captivating comeback against the latter in a 2-2 draw.

Meanwhile, Everton are bidding for back-to-back wins in the division after a 2-0 success over Fulham in gameweek 11, but the Toffees have claimed just four of their 15 points so far this season away from home.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 215

Everton wins: 71

Draws: 48

Man Utd wins: 97

Man United lead the overall head-to-head record between the two teams, posting 97 wins to Everton's 71, while there have also been 48 draws in this particular fixture throughout history.

The Red Devils had been on a six-game winning run against Everton, including 3-0 and 2-0 victories in their two Premier League matches during the 2023-24 campaign, while they thumped the Toffees 4-0 at Old Trafford in December 2024, before the two teams drew 2-2 at Goodison Park in the Premier League in February 2025.

Everton's last win over Man United was a 1-0 success at Goodison Park in the Premier League in April 2022, but that is their only victory against the 20-time English champions in the last 15 meetings between the two sides.

Unsurprisingly, Everton's last four victories over the Red Devils have come on home soil, including a standout 4-0 success in the Premier League towards the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

Everton's last Old Trafford win was a 1-0 success in the Premier League in December 2013, while there have been five draws in the last 12 league meetings between the two sides.

Man United's double over Everton during the 2022-23 Premier League season was actually the first time that they had managed successive victories against the Toffees since 2018.

The Red Devils enjoyed their best winning run against Everton in the Premier League between December 1999 and February 2004, when they recorded nine victories in a row.

Meanwhile, Man United went unbeaten against the Toffees in the Premier League between September 1995 and April 2005, showing their dominance over the Merseyside club at this level.

Everton have also won just one of their last 34 matches at Old Trafford, losing 23 times in the process, since triumphing in their first-ever Premier League trip in August 1992.

Former Everton striker Graeme Sharp is the all-time leading goalscorer in this fixture with 11, while Anthony Martial has nine, one ahead of fellow ex-Man United players Denis Law and Ryan Giggs.

The next competitive meeting between the two sides is set for November 22, 2025 at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

Last 20 meetings

Aug 03, 2025: Man Utd 2-2 Everton (Pre-season Friendly)

Feb 22, 2025: Everton 2-2 Man Utd (Premier League)

Dec 01, 2024: Man Utd 4-0 Everton (Premier League)

Mar 09, 2024: Man Utd 2-0 Everton (Premier League)

Nov 26, 2023: Everton 0-3 Man Utd (Premier League)

Apr 08, 2023: Man Utd 2-0 Everton (Premier League)

Jan 06, 2023: Man Utd 3-1 Everton (FA Cup Third Round)

Oct 09, 2022: Everton 1-2 Man Utd (Premier League)

Apr 09, 2022: Everton 1-0 Man Utd (Premier League)

Oct 02, 2021: Man Utd 1-1 Everton (Premier League)

Feb 06, 2021: Man Utd 3-3 Everton (Premier League)

Dec 23, 2020: Everton 0-2 Man Utd (EFL Cup Quarter-Finals)

Nov 07, 2020: Everton 1-3 Man Utd (Premier League)

Mar 01, 2020: Everton 1-1 Man Utd (Premier League)

Dec 15, 2019: Man Utd 1-1 Everton (Premier League)

Apr 21, 2019: Everton 4-0 Man Utd (Premier League)

Oct 28, 2018: Man Utd 2-1 Everton (Premier League)

Jan 01, 2018: Everton 0-2 Man Utd (Premier League)

Sep 17, 2017: Man Utd 4-0 Everton (Premier League)

Apr 04, 2017: Man Utd 1-1 Everton (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Feb 22, 2025: Everton 2-2 Man Utd (Premier League)

Dec 01, 2024: Man Utd 4-0 Everton (Premier League)

Mar 09, 2024: Man Utd 2-0 Everton (Premier League)

Nov 26, 2023: Everton 0-3 Man Utd (Premier League)

Apr 08, 2023: Man Utd 2-0 Everton (Premier League)

Oct 09, 2022: Everton 1-2 Man Utd (Premier League)

Apr 09, 2022: Everton 1-0 Man Utd (Premier League)

Oct 02, 2021: Man Utd 1-1 Everton (Premier League)

Feb 06, 2021: Man Utd 3-3 Everton (Premier League)

Nov 07, 2020: Everton 1-3 Man Utd (Premier League)

