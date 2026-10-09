Man United vs. Tottenham: Bruno Fernandes record against Spurs ahead of Premier League contest

Manchester United will be aiming to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Red Devils will again be looking to captain Bruno Fernandes for inspiration in what is a vital match for the 20-time English champions.

Fernandes has been in strong form for Man United this season, scoring four goals and registering one assist in seven appearances in all competitions.

Here, Sports Mole looks at how the 32-year-old has performed against Spurs during his professional career.

Bruno Fernandes record vs. Tottenham

Played: 14

Won: 4

Drawn: 6

Lost: 4

Goals: 4

Assists: 3

Fernandes has faced Tottenham on 14 occasions during his professional career, boasting a record of four wins, six draws and four defeats against them, scoring four goals and registering three assists in the process.

Twelve of Fernandes' 14 games against Spurs have come in the Premier League, with his record standing at four wins, four draws and four defeats, scoring four goals and registering three assists.

The Portuguese was also a part of the Man United side that lost 4-3 to Tottenham in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup back in December 2024 and 1-0 to the North London club in the final of the Europa League in May 2025.

Fernandes actually scored in his first two Premier League appearances against Spurs, while he also netted in his last game against the North London club, which was a 2-0 success for Man United in the Premier League in February 2026.

The attacker has lost three of his last six league games against Spurs and recorded just one win, so it has been a struggle for the Red Devils of late in this fixture.