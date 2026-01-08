Man United injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Brighton: AFCON trio still absent, Matthijs de Ligt update

By | , Last updated:

AFCON trio still absent, De Ligt update: Man United injury, suspension list vs. Brighton
© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Manchester United will be aiming to book their spot in the fourth round of the FA Cup when they tackle Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils will enter the clash off the back of a 2-2 draw with Burnley in the Premier League, and Darren Fletcher will again be in charge for the FA Cup game at Old Trafford.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Brighton, who drew 1-1 with Manchester City in the league on Wednesday.

Matthijs de Ligt

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: January 11 (vs. Brighton)

De Ligt has missed Man United's last eight matches due to a back problem, and the Netherlands international remains a doubt for the clash with Brighton.

Bryan Mbeumo

© Imago

Status: Out

Reason: AFCON

Possible return date: Unknown

Mbeumo is currently with the Cameroon squad competing at the Africa Cup of Nations, and the forward will be unavailable for Man United while he plays in the tournament.

Amad Diallo

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Reason: AFCON

Possible return date: Unknown

Amad is currently with the Ivory Coast squad at the Africa Cup of Nations, and the wing-back will be unavailable for Man United while he plays in the tournament.

Noussair Mazraoui

© Imago

Status: Out

Reason: AFCON

Possible return date: Unknown

Mazraoui is currently with the Morocco squad at the Africa Cup of Nations, and the defender will be unavailable for Man United while he plays in the tournament.

MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man United have no suspension issues heading into the clash with Brighton.

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Manchester United related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe