Man United injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Brighton: AFCON trio still absent, Matthijs de Ligt update

By Matt Law | 08 Jan 2026 10:14 , Last updated: 08 Jan 2026 10:17

Manchester United will be aiming to book their spot in the fourth round of the FA Cup when they tackle Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils will enter the clash off the back of a 2-2 draw with Burnley in the Premier League, and Darren Fletcher will again be in charge for the FA Cup game at Old Trafford.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Brighton, who drew 1-1 with Manchester City in the league on Wednesday.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: January 11 (vs. Brighton)

De Ligt has missed Man United's last eight matches due to a back problem, and the Netherlands international remains a doubt for the clash with Brighton.

Status: Out

Reason: AFCON

Possible return date: Unknown

Mbeumo is currently with the Cameroon squad competing at the Africa Cup of Nations, and the forward will be unavailable for Man United while he plays in the tournament.

Status: Out

Reason: AFCON

Possible return date: Unknown

Amad is currently with the Ivory Coast squad at the Africa Cup of Nations, and the wing-back will be unavailable for Man United while he plays in the tournament.

Status: Out

Reason: AFCON

Possible return date: Unknown

Mazraoui is currently with the Morocco squad at the Africa Cup of Nations, and the defender will be unavailable for Man United while he plays in the tournament.

MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man United have no suspension issues heading into the clash with Brighton.