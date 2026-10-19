Man United lineup vs. Como: Predicted Red Devils XI for key Champions League contest including Lisandro Martinez decision

Manchester United are sweating over the fitness of Lisandro Martinez for Wednesday's Champions League clash with Como.

Martinez was replaced at the interval of Sunday's Premier League clash with Leeds United due to a thigh issue, and the Argentina international now needs to be assessed before a final decision on his involvement is made.

Manuel Ugarte (knee), Patrick Dorgu (hamstring), Leny Yoro (suspended) and Benjamin Sesko (shin) are definitely out of the European fixture.

Meanwhile, Ayden Heaven (illness), Kobbie Mainoo (unspecified) and Luke Shaw (unspecified) all need to be assessed ahead of the contest.

Man United would have a major issue at the back if Martinez, Shaw and Heaven are all missing, as Yoro is also out of the clash due to a European suspension.

Bryan Mbeumo is set to continue through the middle, with Noussair Mazraoui for Yoro potentially the only change to the side that started against Leeds, providing that Martinez proves his fitness.

Carlos Baleba and Andrey Santos are forming a solid partnership in the middle of the park and are expected to continue that on Wednesday.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot; Santos, Baleba; Amad, Tielemans, Fernandes; Mbeumo