Man United starting XI vs. Como confirmed as English team's patched-up defence is revealed

Manchester United and Como have confirmed their starting teams and substitutes for Wednesday's Champions League contest in Italy.

The 20-time English champions are without the services of Luke Shaw, Patrick Dorgu, Lisandro Martinez, Kobbie Mainoo, Marcus Rashford and Benjamin Sesko through injury.

Meanwhile, Ayden Heaven remains unavailable for selection through illness; Leny Yoro is another key absentee for Man United due to suspension, with the France international sent off against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last week.

As a result, it is a patched-up defence for Michael Carrick's side in Italy.

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De Ligt starts for Man United against Como

The big news is that Matthijs de Ligt comes in for his first appearance since November 2025, with the Netherlands international recovering from a long-term back injury.

De Ligt will partner Harry Maguire in the middle of the defence, with Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui also featuring at the back for the 20-time English champions.

Mason Mount starts in midfield, with Carlos Baleba dropping to the bench, while there is also a return to the starting side for Matheus Cunha.

Amad Diallo has dropped down to a bench which also includes Shea Lacey, Jack Fletcher, Tyler Fletcher and summer arrival Tynan Thompson.

As for Como, Anastasios Douvikas has been in strong form this season, scoring five goals in nine appearances, and the 27-year-old starts in the attack.

Martin Baturina and Nico Paz are also notable starters for Como, while there is a spot in the middle of the defence for Jacobo Ramon, but Trevoh Chalobah has failed a late fitness test.

Como vs. Man United confirmed teams

Como: Butez; Couto, Ramon, Kempf, Valle; Milla, Perrone; Da Cunha, Paz, Baturina; Douvikas

Subs: Ginelli, Sanchez, Caqueret, Dossena, Bruno, Ricci, Smolcic, Liberali

Man United: Lammens; Dalot, De Ligt, Maguire, Mazraoui; Mount, Santos; Fernandes, Tielemans, Cunha; Mbeumo

Subs: Darlow, Heaton, Amass, Armer, Kamason, Baleba, J Fletcher, T Fletcher, Amad, Lacey, Thompson, Zirkzee