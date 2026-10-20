Como vs. Man United: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Champions League clash

Manchester United will be bidding to return to winning ways when they take on Serie A outfit Como in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Red Devils are 13th in the overall Champions League table on three points, while Como are 12th, also boasting three points from their first two games.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Como vs. Man United kick off?

The Champions League match will kick off at 5.45pm UK time on Wednesday.

Where is Como vs. Man United being played?

The Champions League match between Como and Man United will be played at the Serie A outfit's home ground of Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia.

The stadium, which hosted its first-ever Champions League match on September 10 against RB Leipzig, has a capacity of 13,602.

How to watch Como vs. Man United in the UK

TV channels

The Champions League match will be shown live on TNT Sports 2.

Online streaming

Viewers can stream the action live via HBO Max if they have subscribed to a package that includes TNT Sports.

TNT Sports is also available as an add-on for Amazon's Prime Video app.

Highlights

Goals will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will also be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after the match.

What is at stake for Como and Man United?

Man United head coach Michael Carrick needs a win.

The Red Devils have only been victorious in two of their nine matches in all competitions this season, and Sunday's 1-1 draw with Leeds United made it six games without a win.

The team's last two performances against Atletico Madrid and Leeds have been of a higher standard to the previous weeks, though, and a victory on Wednesday against Como would certainly ease the pressure on Carrick.

Como are one of four debutants in this season's league phase, and like Man United, they have three points from their first two matches this term.

History will be made for Como on Wednesday, as Cesc Fabregas' side tackle English opposition for the first time.

> Our full preview of Como vs. Man United can be viewed here