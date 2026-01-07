Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City at 'here we go' stage: When will he make Premier League debut under Pep Guardiola?

By Lewis Nolan | 07 Jan 2026 00:45 , Last updated: 07 Jan 2026 00:45

Manchester City have agreed a deal with Bournemouth to sign Antoine Semenyo for £65m this January, the latest report has claimed.

Following the Citizens' frustrating 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Sunday, fans have called on the club to make additions given they are six points behind Arsenal in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola's side have been strongly linked with Bournemouth's Semenyo, who has a release clause of £65m.

Other teams such as Liverpool were reported to be interested in the winger, though City were said to be his preferred destination.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that City have exchanged the necessary documents to sign Semenyo, who is set to sign a long-term deal, and medical tests are expected to take place on Thursday.

© Imago / Sportimage

When will Antoine Semenyo make Manchester City debut?

If reports about Thursday's medical tests are to be believed, then Semenyo will not be available for his side's league clash against Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday, and he is almost certain to be excluded from the team that will face Exeter City on Saturday in the FA Cup.

That would mean the earliest possible opportunity for him to be involved for the club would be January 13 in the first leg of the team's EFL Cup semi-final match against Newcastle United.

Minutes in that match could be important for Semenyo considering his first Premier League game will likely be against rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 17.

The 26-year-old would have to displace the likes of Phil Foden or Rayan Cherki from the XI, though it is difficult to imagine him agreeing to a squad role.

Will Semenyo win Pep Guardiola the Premier League title?

The gap at the top of the table to Arsenal is by no means insurmountable, but City will have to rely on the Gunners dropping points.

Given Arsenal have already played Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle United away from home this term, there is a argument that their second half of the season is considerably easier than their first.

Guardiola will be targeting his side's game against the Londoners at the Etihad in April as a key match, and perhaps Semenyo can help the Citizens get the better of their rivals in that fixture.

The 26-year-old's pace, dribbling ability and eye for goal will be important against Arsenal's defence, and he could be the difference between first and second place.