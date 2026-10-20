Without Haaland and Semenyo, Maresca faces striker dilemma for Champions League clash

Erling Haaland is a doubt for Manchester City’s Champions League fixture against AEK Athens on Tuesday after picking up a foot knock in Saturday’s 3-2 Premier League win over Ipswich Town, and the depth problem behind him has been exposed by a separate knee injury to Antoine Semenyo that will rule the Ghanaian forward out for approximately two months. Boss Enzo Maresca is expected to make a final decision on Haaland after Monday’s training session.

City have won all seven of their Premier League matches this season but face a genuine structural problem in attack should Haaland require any absence. The squad does not contain a natural centre-forward beyond him.

Manchester City news: how City arrived in this position

The decisions that led to this situation were made over two successive windows. Julian Alvarez left for Atletico Madrid in 2024-25 when he recognised his path to consistent minutes in his natural position was blocked. Omar Marmoush, who had been positioned as Haaland’s immediate backup, was sold to Tottenham Hotspur in August. Divin Mubama, a younger option who might have provided cover, was sent on loan to Southampton.

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Semenyo had been considered a functional option at centre-forward for specific matches — situations where Haaland needed protecting in less critical fixtures or in an emergency. That plan is now unavailable for at least the next two months.

Manchester City news: Maresca’s alternatives and what he said

Speaking at his press conference, Maresca acknowledged the difficulty directly. ‘Replacing Erling is always difficult, but we have some different options depending on the game plan,’ he said. ‘If something happens or we need a different plan for the number nine role, we will see.’

Phil Foden was cited by name as a potential solution. Maresca confirmed that the England forward has played as a false nine previously and could do so again. The difficulty is that Foden ended a Premier League goal drought on Saturday — his first league goal since December — and is still rebuilding momentum after two seasons below his best. Placing the full responsibility of replacing Haaland on him represents its own risk.

Rayan Cherki and Iliman Ndiaye — both of whom have shown they can function centrally when needed — provide further alternatives for Maresca, though neither has that role as their natural base. City’s strong preference is that Haaland passes his fitness test and the problem does not require a solution on Tuesday.