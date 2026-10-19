Man City injury news: Latest Haaland, Nunes, O'Reilly, Kovacic update after Maresca confirms huge Semenyo blow

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has provided a positive injury update on star striker Erling Haaland ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League home clash with AEK Athens.

Haaland broke yet another Premier League goalscoring record after netting a brace in City’s 3-2 victory over Ipswich Town at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, a result that has keep the Citizens top of the table with a perfect record after seven games.

The in-form Norwegian - boasting 12 goals in 10 appearances so far this season - played the full 90 minutes, plus 12 minutes of second-half stoppage time against Ipswich, but concern emerged as he heavily limped straight down the tunnel as soon as the full-time whistle blew.

Haaland took a painful blow to his left foot in the closing stages after taking a shot on goal and catching the studs of Ipswich’s Jack Clarke on his follow-through.

There had also been suggestions that Haaland may have also been nursing a knee issue, raising concerns over his fitness for the AEK Athens clash and future matches.

Maresca has confirmed that fellow attacker Antoine Semenyo is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury, but City supporters have been assured that Haaland is available for selection on Tuesday.

Man City vs. AEK Athens: Haaland available after injury scare

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Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Maresca told reporters: “[Haaland] can be available. We’ll see. We have a session now and we have some doubts after Sunday’s game.

“He was quite good yesterday. Better, so we’ll see today… replacing Erling is always difficult. We have some different options and we’ll see tomorrow.

“It depends a little bit on the gameplan and also there is a chance he can be available tomorrow.”

Semenyo had been identified as one City star who could play as a central striker should Haaland be given a rest, which Maresca alluded too prior to the win over Ipswich.

However, the Citizens boss believes he has other attackers that are capable of acting as an understudy to Haaland if needed during Semenyo’s absence.

“First of all, to lose Antoine or any player for us is not good,” said Maresca. “In terms of Erling, we said we can use Antoine as a nine, but we have different players that we are going to try to find a new solution. We will see.

“At the moment it’s Erling. Why do we need to think about a different nine when Erling is there? If something happens and we need a different plan or different nine, we will see.”

Kovacic, O'Reilly, Nunes injury update from Maresca

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Meanwhile, Maresca has also offered a brief update on the fitness on Man City trio Mateo Kovacic, Nico O'Reilly and Matheus Nunes.

Kovacic was handed a rare start against Ipswich and made a notable impression in midfield before he was taken off just after half time with a knock.

O’Reilly was withdrawn on the hour mark after aggravating a back issue that he has been dealing with over the last few weeks, while Nunes was also forced off in the second half with an apparent muscle problem.

However, Maresca has confirmed that “the rest are more or less okay”, with Semenyo the only confirmed absentee for Man City heading into Tuesday’s match.

Man City will be looking to return to winning ways in the Champions League after suffering a 4-2 home defeat to holders Paris Saint-Germain last week.