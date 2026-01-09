Man City 'pull plug' on defender exit due to injury crisis

By Saikat Mandal | 09 Jan 2026 19:17

Manchester City have reportedly pulled the plug on plans to let Nathan Ake leave the club during the January transfer window due to the mounting injury crisis.

The 30-year-old defender has struggled to secure regular games under Pep Guardiola this season, managing just three Premier League starts.

The former AFC Bournemouth defender has made just 16 appearances across all competitions, and he is said to be open to a January exit to play regular football.

Catalan giants Barcelona were linked with a move for the Dutch defender, but they reportedly suffered a setback after learning of Man City's transfer demands.

Ake recently admitted that Netherlands national boss Ronald Koeman has warned him that he needs to play regularly to book a place in the World Cup squad.

Man City change plans for Ake?

Ake's situation is likely to improve, and he could see an increase in his playing time as Man City struggle with several injury issues.

Both Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias have suffered long-term injuries, while John Stones has also been ruled out indefinitely, leaving City short of options at the back.

Abdukodir Khusanov and Max Alleyne remain the other two centre-back options for Guardiola, and therefore, Man City have ditched the idea of selling Ake, as reported by Football Insider.

Having impressed in City's 0-0 draw against Sunderland, Ake returned to the starting XI in the 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion, indicating that he is likely to get more minutes now.

Will Man City move for Marc Guehi?

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

The Citizens have already secured their first signing of the January window by landing Antoine Semenyo from AFC Bournemouth, but he may not be the only addition.

Man City are reportedly showing keen interest in signing Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, who will be available for free next summer.

Liverpool and Bayern Munich are among the clubs reportedly interested in signing the England defender, but City could move now and secure his services.