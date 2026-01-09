Antoine Semenyo Man City debut date confirmed by Pep Guardiola after “extraordinary” January transfer

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Jan 2026 13:20 , Last updated: 09 Jan 2026 13:27

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that January signing Antoine Semenyo will be selected in Manchester City’s matchday squad for Saturday’s FA Cup third-round tie against Exeter City at the Etihad Stadium.

Semenyo was officially unveiled as a new Citizens player on Friday morning, just a few hours before Guardiola’s pre-match press conference.

The 26-year-old attacker has joined from Bournemouth on a five-and-a-half-year contract for a reported £62.5m plus £1.5m in add-ons, slightly less than the previously reported £65m release clause.

Semenyo signed off as a Bournemouth player with a dramatic 95th-minute winning goal in a 3-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night – his 10th Premier League goal of the season.

The Ghana international completed his medical on Thursday and is ready to train with his new teammates for the first time ahead of potentially making his Man City debut, either from the start or as a substitute, against Exeter.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Semenyo set for Man City debut in Exeter FA Cup tie

“He’ll be selected,” Guardiola confirmed to reporters.“I don’t know if he’ll start, but he’ll be selected for sure.”

Semenyo has said that his “best football is yet to come” and he is “proud” to have joined a Man City side where he can continue his development under “one of the greatest managers ever” in Guardiola.

Discussing Semenyo’s qualities, Guardiola said: "Everyone knows his qualities, right? He played extraordinary at Bournemouth and can play on both sides - right, left - he uses both legs unbelievably. As a striker he can play as well, with his pace, and he knows the Premier League.

"Many clubs wanted him and he decided to join us. All I can say is thanks to him. Pretty pleased for the next years."

"He has all the time in the world (to adapt). The team will embrace him and they make the people who arrive so comfortable. He will adapt quick."

Semenyo ready to make instant impact for injury-hit Man City

Asked how long Man City have been tracking Semenyo, Guardiola said: "A few years, a long time we followed him.

“In the end, for the situation we have up front with the wingers, we have three specific players Oscar [Bobb], Savinho and Jeremy [Doku] so we need to reinforce for the next years and that's why the club chose to take him, and at the perfect age - 25, 26 years old, so the best years to come."

Semenyo is ready to make an instant impact for a Man City side who are having to cope without a number of first-team stars due to injury and AFCON-related issues.

Guardiola has confirmed that Bobb remains sidelined and “has not trained” since sustaining a hamstring injury in the EFL Cup quarter-final win over Brentford last month.

Fellow winger Savinho is facing “months” out with an unspecified injury, while Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture), Ruben Dias (hamstring), Mateo Kovacic (ankle/heel) and John Stones (thigh) are also lengthy absentees.

In addition, attacker Omar Marmoush and left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri are still away on Africa Cup o Nations duty with Egypt and Algeria respectively.

Should Guardiola decide against playing Semenyo against Exeter, Man City’s new No.42 is eligible to feature in next Tuesday’s EFL Cup semi-final first leg away against Newcastle United.