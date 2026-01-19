Manchester City transfer news: Marc Guehi 'completes medical' as Premier League title race hopes assessed

By Lewis Nolan | 19 Jan 2026 00:30

Marc Guehi has completed his medical ahead of his move to Manchester City, the latest report has claimed.

Pep Guardiola's side fell seven points behind Arsenal in the race for the Premier League title after the team's loss against Manchester United and the Gunners' draw with Nottingham Forest last weekend.

City started a centre-back pairing of Abdukodir Khusanov and Max Alleyne against United, and the duo struggled at Old Trafford against Bruno Fernandes and Bryan Mbeumo.

It has become apparent that the Citizens will not win the title without reinforcing their defence, though Crystal Palace captain Guehi is closing in on a move to the Etihad.

Sky Sports News report that Guehi has now completed his medical, with contractual details being concluded.

Will Manchester City win the Premier League?

Guardiola's teams have long been famed for their ability to play out from the back, but while Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias both excel on the ball, they are both out injured.

Guehi is exceptional for a centre-back with the ball, while he is also as strong duellist, as evidenced by the fact his ground duel success rate of 63% is significantly more than Dias's figure (45%).

There may be concerns about the 25-year-old's aerial ability given the Premier League has become increasingly physical, but if City are able to better retain possession, then the team will face fewer attacks.

When Dias and Gvardiol do return to the team, Guehi could still be used in the backline given Gvardiol has often played as a left-back, and playing him there would further strengthen Citizens' defence.

It would not be surprising if City were to enjoy a strong second half of the season, and they should not be ruled out of the title race despite their deficit.

Are Manchester City here to stay after Guehi, Antoine Semenyo deals?

There were concerns about City's long-term future given they are facing potential sanctions for alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial rules, but they have still been able to beat the likes of Liverpool to Guehi.

Antoine Semenyo was signed from Bournemouth, and he was arguably the division's finest winger prior to his move to the Etihad.

While the pair's arrival should not be seen as an indication of the club's innocence, the fact that high-level players were convinced to sign hints at the Citizens' intention to challenge for titles in the coming seasons.

Putting off-field matters aside, it seems likely that Guardiola may continue to be the man to beat in 2026-27 regardless of whether they lift the Premier League this term.