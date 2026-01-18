Manchester City lineup vs. Bodo/Glimt: Predicted XI as wholesale changes expected

By Ellis Stevens | 18 Jan 2026 22:21

Wholesale changes are expected from Pep Guardiola for Manchester City's upcoming Champions League clash with Bodo/Glimt on Tuesday evening.

The Citizens were defeated 2-0 by rivals Manchester United in the Premier League at the weekend, and after their lacklustre performance, Guardiola is likely to make numerous changes to his starting 11 for this game.

Nico O'Reilly, Rayan Cherki, Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Divine Mukasa all started on the bench in that defeat, and they could come into the starting team for this fixture.

As a result, Nathan Ake, Rodri, Antoine Semenyo, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva could lose their places, with Erling Halaand and Jeremy Doku potentially set to retain their starting positions.

Semenyo will be unavailable for any action on Tuesday as the winger can only be registered for the knockout rounds of the Champions League after signing for Man City earlier this month, while Silva will also be unavailable due to suspension.

Foden is also a doubt to feature on Tuesday due to a injury worry, while Josko Gvardiol, John Stones, Oscar Bobb, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Dias, Nico Gonzalez and Matheus Nunes are all unable to be selected due to injury issues.

Kalvin Phillips and Omar Marmoush have both been absent from the Manchester City team in recent weeks, and the pair are both unlikely to return for this one.

Elsewhere in the starting team, Gianluigi Donnarumma was one of very few players to produce a positive performance in the Manchester derby defeat, and the goalkeeper should keep his place behind Abdukodir Khusanov and Max Alleyne in central defence, with Rico Lewis potentially continuing at right-back.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Lewis, Khusanov, Alleyne, Ait-Nouri; Cherki, Reijnders, O'Reilly, Mukasa, Doku; Haaland