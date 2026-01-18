Newcastle United vs. PSV Eindhoven: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Champions League clash

By Ellis Stevens | 18 Jan 2026 23:23

Newcastle United will welcome PSV Eindhoven to St James' Park for a matchday seven clash in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Magpies are 12th in the standings with 10 points from six league phase fixtures, while the Red and Whites are 21st in the table with eight points from six games.

Here, Sports Mole details everything you need to know about how to follow Wednesday's match.

What time does Newcastle United vs. PSV Eindhoven kick off?

The match will kick off at 8:00pm on Wednesday evening in the UK.

Where is Newcastle United vs. PSV Eindhoven being played?

This match is being played at Newcastle United's St James' Park, which can hold a capacity of up to 53,758 supporters.

Newcastle are in strong form at home in the Champions League this season, beating both Benfica and Athletic Bilbao, while narrowly losing 2-1 to Barcelona back in September.

How to watch Newcastle United vs. PSV Eindhoven in the UK

TV channels

The Champions League match between Newcastle United and PSV Eindhoven will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 2.

Streaming

There will also be the option to stream the match live in the UK via Discovery+.

Highlights

TNT Sports will post clips of key moments on their social media channels while the game is being played and highlights will be available on their YouTube channel after the match.

What's at stake between Newcastle United vs. PSV Eindhoven?

Newcastle United are 12th in the league phase standings with 10 points, leaving them only two points adrift of the top eight, meaning a win on Wednesday could catapult them into the top eight places with just one game remaining.

Meanwhile, PSV Eindhoven are fighting for their place in the knockout rounds entirely, currently placed 21st in the table and holding just a two-point lead over the chasing pack.

A win would significantly strengthen their chance of ensuring a place in the knockout rounds, while a loss could leave their last match against Bayern Munich as vital to their progression.