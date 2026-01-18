Man City injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Man United: Bernardo Silva suspended and Phil Foden doubtful

By Ellis Stevens | 18 Jan 2026 23:03

Manchester City will be looking for an immediate response to their 2-0 Manchester derby defeat when they take on Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

The Citizens head into the European fixture placed fourth in the standings, having recorded four wins, one draw and one defeat, and they will be aiming to strengthen their top-eight position with all three points against their Norwegian opponents.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man City's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Bodo/Glimt.

Status: Out

Reason for absence: AFCON

Possible return date: January 24 (vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Marmoush was part of the Egypt side that finished fourth in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, losing on penalties to Nigeria in the third-place playoff, which took place on January 17.

As a result, the forward is not likely to return to Manchester City action for this game, with his nearest return anticipated to be the Premier League clash with Wolves.

Ruben Dias

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: February 21 (vs. Newcastle United)

A hamstring injury sustained against Chelsea has ruled Dias out for six weeks, making it unlikely he will return before late February.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Tibial fracture

Possible return date: Unknown

Gvardiol sustained a tibial fracture in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea earlier this month and, following surgery, has begun a lengthy recovery process that will take several months.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Stones has not played since his substitute appearance in a 5-4 win over Fulham at the beginning of December, and it is unclear when the England international will be fit to rejoin the team.

Savinho

Status: Out

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: Unknown

Savinho was substituted due to injury during the goalless draw against Sunderland on New Year's Day, and it has since been revealed that the Brazilian would be sidelined for six to eight weeks.

Oscar Bobb

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: January 28 (vs Galatasaray)

Bobb is expected to make a comeback before month's end as he recovers from a hamstring injury that has sidelined him since December 17.

Mateo Kovacic

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle/Heel

Possible return date: Unknown

After Achilles surgery in the summer, Kovacic returned briefly in October before a setback from calcification in his ankle/heel, which has limited him to two appearances this season.

Nico Gonzalez

Status: Doubt

Type of injury: Unknown

Possible return date: January 24 (vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers)

The Manchester City midfielder missed out on the Manchester derby, and there have been no updates as to when to expect his return to the pitch.

Status: Doubt

Type of injury: Illness

Possible return date: January 20 (vs. Bodo/Glimt)

Nunes was absent from the Manchester derby due to a virus, and the full-back is still being assessed for this game.

Status: Doubt

Type of injury: Unknown

Possible return date: January 20 (vs. Bodo/Glimt)

Foden was substituted off at half-time in the defeat to Manchester United and was reportedly seen leaving the stadium with a heavily bandaged right hand, leaving the attacking midfielder as a doubt for this game.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Bernardo Silva is suspended for the game against Bodo/Glimt having accumulated three yellow cards in the first six league phase fixtures.

Kalvin Phillips and Antoine Semenyo are also unavailable for selection due to being ineligible.