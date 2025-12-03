How to watch Man City vs Sunderland: Date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Ben Sully | 03 Dec 2025 15:00 , Last updated: 03 Dec 2025 23:31

Manchester City will continue their Premier League title bid with a home clash against Sunderland on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's side are sitting in second spot in the Premier League table, while the promoted side are impressing in sixth position.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the Premier League encounter.

What time does Man City vs. Sunderland kick off?

The game will take place at 3pm (GMT) on Saturday afternoon.

Where is Man City vs. Sunderland being played?

Man City will welcome Sunderland to the Etihad Stadium for the first meeting between the two sides since March 2017.

This will be Sunderland's first visit to the stadium since they fell to a 2-1 defeat in August 2016, when Paddy McNair's late own goal handed the Citizens all three points.

How to watch Man City vs. Sunderland in the UK

TV channels

Unfortunately, UK viewers will be unable to watch the game live due to the 3pm blackout rule.

Streaming

As a result, there will be no option to stream the match in the UK.

Highlights

In regard to highlights, you can watch Match of the Day from 10:20pm on BBC One on Saturday. The MOTD highlight package should also be available from 8pm on the BBC Sport website. Alternatively, you can head over to the Sky Sports app and website to watch a recap of the game.

What is at stake for Man City vs. Sunderland?

Man City may have won their last two matches, but they will be looking for an improved defensive display in Saturday's fixture.

The Citizens conceded twice in the narrow win over Leeds United last weekend, before they survived a Fulham fightback to claim a dramatic 5-4 victory in Tuesday's meeting at Craven Cottage.

As for Sunderland, they continue to exceed all expectations following their promotion to the Championship, with Regis Le Bris's side sitting just a point adrift of the top four.

The Black Cats have lost just one of their previous seven matches after impressing in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield.