Man City lineup vs. Wolves: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 22 Jan 2026 09:35 , Last updated: 22 Jan 2026 09:40

Manchester City could be without up to eight players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium.

Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture), John Stones (thigh), Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Ruben Dias, Oscar Bobb (both hamstring) and Savinho (unspecified) all remain sidelined with injuries, while Matheus Nunes (illness) and Nico Gonzalez (knock) will be assessed ahead of kickoff.

Pep Guardiola was also without new signings Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi, as well as captain Bernardo Silva, for Tuesday’s disappointing 3-1 Champions League loss to Bodo/Glimt, but all three players are available for selection this weekend.

Following his £20m arrival from Crystal Palace earlier this week, Guehi is expected to make his full debut for the Citizens and could partner Abdukodir Khusanov at centre-back, with Max Alleyne making way.

If fit, Nunes will likely return at right-back and start against his former club, while Rayan Ait-Nouri - another ex-Wolves man - will battle with Nico O’Reilly for a start a left-back as Gianluigi Donnarumma continues between the sticks.

Rodri was sent off against Bodo/Glimt after receiving two avoidable yellow cards in the space of just 53 seconds. However, the Spaniard is available to start in midfield this weekend. Guardiola will consider recalling Gonzalez to the base of City’s midfield if he is fit to start, though.

Jeremy Doku was an unused substitute in midweek and could therefore be recalled to start on the left flank, with Semenyo expected to begin on the opposite wing, while Guardiola has a few big calls to make over who else features in is attack.

Phil Foden has not scored or assisted in his last nine appearances, while Erling Haaland has failed to score from open play in his last eight matches, his worst goalless drought in club football since September 2017 to April 2018 with Molde (13).

Guardiola will likely stick with both Foden and Haaland in his first XI, but the possibility of Rayan Cherki - who scored against Bodo/Glimt - and Omar Marmoush starting at their expense cannot be entirely ruled out.

Manchester City possible starting lineup: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly; Gonzalez, Bernardo; Semenyo, Foden, Doku; Haaland

