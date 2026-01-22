Wolves lineup vs. Man City: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 22 Jan 2026 09:35 , Last updated: 22 Jan 2026 09:39

Wolverhampton Wanderers could be without five players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Toti Gomes (hamstring) and Leon Chiwome (knee) all remain sidelined with injuries, and Tawanda Chirewa (illness) is a doubt, while Fer Lopez is reportedly in talks over a loan move to Celta Vigo and could therefore miss out this weekend.

Head coach Rob Edwards has steered his side on a four-game unbeaten run in the Premier League (W1 D3) and he is not expected to make too many changes to his starting lineup, most likely sticking with a 3-5-2 formation.

A back three of Yerson Mosquera, Santiago Bueno and Ladislav Krejci is set to continue in front of goalkeeper Jose Sa, while Jackson Tchatchoua and Hugo Bueno provide the width as wing-backs.

Joao Gomes and Andre will link arms in centre-midfield and could once again be joined in the middle by 18-year-old Mateus Mane, who has scored the most goals (two) and has had the most goal involvements (three) of any Wolves player since the star of December, while he also ranks second for most shots (12) and touches in the opposition box (15) in that time.

Hwang Hee-chan is expected to continue up front, but Edwards may consider recalling striker Jorgen Strand Larsen at the expense of Tolu Arokodare. Jhon Arias and Rodrigo Gomes, meanwhile, are set to provide cover as substitutes.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup: Sa; Mosquera, S. Bueno, Krejci; Tchatchoua, Andre, Mane, J. Gomes, H. Bueno; Hwang, Strand Larsen

