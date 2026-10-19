Man City charges: Insiders 'reveal' severe new sanction awaiting club if appeal over 114 financial breaches fails

Manchester City could face a huge points deduction, potentially ensuring their automatic relegation to the Championship, after being found guilty of 114 alleged breaches of Premier League financial rules.

Last month, an independent panel ruled that the club had artificially boosted revenue through sham sponsorship deals over nine years, from 2009 to 2018.

City have repeatedly denied wrongdoing and lodged a formal appeal in early October in a bid to clear their name.

However, sources close to the proceedings suggest that an unsuccessful appeal could bring a severe points penalty as well as a substantial fine.

Further second-tier sanctions and contrasting rumours

© Iconsport / SUSA / Azzuu

According to The Mirror, the Manchester outfit's punishment could extend beyond a single campaign, with a secondary points deduction potentially keeping the club in the Championship for a second consecutive season.

While the EFL are not formally obliged to impose the further sanction, sources believe the governing body would be likely to maintain the punishment.

Speculation persists over the possibility of transfer embargoes and the removal of historic league titles, but strict procedural deadlines mean a final decision is not expected before early 2027.

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown told talkSPORT he had heard rumours the saga could be resolved within weeks, with the club receiving only a substantial fine.

However, the retired defender's remarks are mere speculation, with few aware of the intricacies of the appeal process.

?️ "I'm hearing rumours..." ? "This will be over in a number of weeks and it won't be as bad as we think!" Martin Keown's heard some potentially very good news for #MCFC fans! ? https://t.co/Mu4TUbn5oJ — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 19, 2026

Maresca maintains focus ahead of packed fixture list

© Imago / Propaganda Photo / News Images / Azzuu

Despite the off-field uncertainty, Enzo Maresca and his squad have shut out the external noise to maintain an unbeaten start to the domestic campaign.

Saturday's 3-2 win over Ipswich Town, sealed by a Phil Foden strike and an Erling Haaland brace, made it seven wins from seven in the Premier League and left City three points clear of defending champions Arsenal.

Maresca now faces a demanding nine-game run across October and November, including Champions League clashes with AEK Athens on Tuesday, RB Leipzig and Napoli.

The gruelling spell ends with a pivotal league trip to Mikel Arteta's Arsenal on 29 November.