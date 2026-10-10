Liverpool vs. Man City: Reds sent firm warning ahead of “hostile” Anfield clash in Premier League

Manchester City legend Paul Dickov has exclusively told Sports Mole that Enzo Maresca’s side do not need “extra motivation” for Sunday’s blockbuster Premier League battle with Liverpool at Anfield.

The Citizens are gearing up for their first fixture since they were found guilty by an independent commission of all charges relating to serious breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules and the majority of charges in relation to its failure to co-operate with the investigation.

Man City have firmly maintained their innocence, lodging an appeal last week, while manager Enzo Maresca has come out with a staunch defence of the club, insisting they will win their appeal.

Nevertheless, Sunday's showdown feels uniquely poetic given the long-standing bitterness from the red half of Merseyside, where Liverpool fans and figures have frequently voiced grievances over missed Premier League titles during the Jurgen Klopp era.

Facing their fiercest modern rivals immediately after such a seismic ruling adds an undeniable layer of spite and drama to an already fiery Anfield atmosphere.

Regardless of the off-field noise surrounding the club, former Man City striker Dickov feels that Maresca’s star-studded squad has the mentality to rise to the occasion in front of a “hostile” Anfield crowd.

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Maresca’s Man City praised ahead of facing ‘hostile, loud, strong’ Anfield atmosphere

Dickov also believed that Man City have exceeded expectations this season following an eventful summer transfer window and departure of Pep Guardiola, winning all five Premier League matches to climb to the top of the table under Maresca.

Liverpool, meanwhile, also remain unbeaten this term under Andoni Iraola, sitting sixth with nine points from five matches (W2 D3), and Dickov is excited to see how ‘two of the best teams in Europe’ will fare against one another this weekend.

Asked if he expects a jittery performance from City or if their players will use the Anfield anger as fuel, Dickov said: “I think, looking at the start of the season and how City have performed, it's been perfect for Enzo Maresca since he's come in. The new players seem to have blended in really, really well.

“And I'm not saying I'm surprised by it. I genuinely thought, at the start of the season, it would take until after the international break until we actually saw the best of them.

“We obviously have a new manager, new staff, a lot of new players, a lot of players going out, a lot of players coming in. They are top players, don't get me wrong, but I just felt that it would not be until the end of October, maybe November time, before we saw the best of them.

“But they've started really, really well. Now, it's the old adage. Does Enzo use it, does the club use it, do the players use this situation as a bit of fuel to motivate themselves even more?

“The only thing I'll go against that with is I don't think, as any team, or a team that's going to be competing for titles, that you need any extra motivation to go to Anfield.

“At the best of times, the atmosphere at Anfield is going to be hostile. It's going to be loud, it's going to be strong, and these players are used to it.”

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Dickov: ‘Man City players have all played in really intimidating atmospheres before’

“You run through Man City's squad, from [Gianluigi] Donnarumma to Ruben Dias, to Enzo Fernandez, who's somebody who is very much used to getting a bit of stick, to Erling Haaland, to the whole team. They've all played in really intimidating atmospheres before," Dickov continued.

“A lot of them will have played at Anfield before. We had three really, really good games last season against them. Certainly, in seasons before that you'd probably say Liverpool probably had the better of us at Anfield.

“There was a game at the Etihad, which was 4-0 in the FA Cup, the league game was 3-0, and then the incredible game at Anfield last year with that unbelievable ending (2-1 City win), with Erling scoring the penalty and everything else.”

Dickov added: “There's no doubt it's going to be a tough game. I think Liverpool look really good after getting off to not quite a shaky start, but an average start maybe, average at best, let’s say.

“There's no doubt it's going to be a top game, but I'm looking forward to just chatting about football again and seeing two of the best teams in the Premier League, in Europe even, going head-to-head, which is going to be a fantastic game."

Dickov has also shared his thoughts on Man City’s public statements regarding their legal battle with the Premier League and whether the club’s trophy-laden memories can ever be taken away if the guilty verdict is upheld.

Dickov was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of 247Bet.