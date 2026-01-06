Man City injury news: Nico Gonzalez, Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias, John Stones updates from Pep Guardiola before Brighton clash

By Oliver Thomas | 06 Jan 2026 13:31 , Last updated: 06 Jan 2026 13:48

Pep Guardiola has provided the latest update on the fitness of his Manchester City squad ahead of Wednesday night’s Premier league clash with Brighton & Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium.

Injury was added to insult for the Citizens in last weekend’s frustrating 1-1 draw with Chelsea, as key defenders Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias were withdrawn in the second half before Enzo Fernandez scored a 94th-minute equaliser to help the Blues snatch a point on their travels.

Man City have since confirmed that Gvardiol requires surgery on a tibial fracture that could see him ruled out for the rest of the season, with Guardiola admitting at his press conference on Tuesday that "he is out for a long time."

As for Dias, the Catalan coach has revealed that the Portugal international has sustained a hamstring injury and is set to be sidelined for four to six weeks.

Both Dias and Gvardiol will be joined in the treatment room by John Stones, Mateo Kovacic, Savinho and Oscar Bobb, while Omar Marmoush and Rayan Ait-Nouri are still away on Africa Cup of Nations duty.

Stones remains out, but Gonzalez and Ake are fit to face Brighton

Providing an additional update on Stones, who has been sidelined since early December, Guardiola said: “[He is not] ready for the next games.

“Of course, he’s an important player for us for a long time and he was injured for a long time last season; this season looks the same. He’s trying a lot and trying everything, but he’s not fit.”

Asked if there should be concern around Stones’s fitness in a World Cup year, Guardiola replied: "You should talk with [England manager] Thomas Tuchel about that."

On a positive note, Man City fans have been boosted by the news that Nico Gonzalez is “fine” and in contention to feature against Brighton after missing the draw with Chelsea.

Guardiola has also confirmed that injury-prone Nathan Ake is fit and available, with the Dutchman expected to start at centre-back alongside Abdukodir Khusanov while Max Allayne - recalled from his loan at Watford - provides cover.

“We can always cope”, says Guardiola despite injury concerns

Discussing how much of a challenge it will be to compete at the desired level without a number of key defenders, Guardiola said: "You knew it before you asked me, every single player. I told you, everybody knows it [is difficult].

"We have Nathan back, a central defender. Max Alleyne has come back from his loan at Watford. We appreciate Watford for what they have done for the young lad. That is the situation. Of course, we can always cope."

Guardiola was also asked whether Man City will enter the January transfer market to bolster his squad amid reported interest in Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi.

He said: "Maybe we'll get something, but [the January window] completely different [to last season]. We are not going to buy four or five players like what happened last season.

"With six or seven injuries, you have to be 35 players in the squad. This is not sustainable for the team economically or financially.

"Some decisions, the club needs to sell. You have to make the numbers. I was pleased with the squad we had in pre-season. Survive the period and go for the next one."

Man City currently sit second in the Premier League table and can move to within three points of leader Arsenal - who face Liverpool on Thursday - with a win over Brighton on Wednesday.