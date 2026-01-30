Tottenham vs. Man City: Head-to-head record and past meetings before Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 30 Jan 2026 13:16 , Last updated: 30 Jan 2026 13:16

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the venue for this weekend's Premier League main event, as struggling Tottenham Hotspur and title-chasing Manchester City collide in gameweek 24 of the 2025-26 campaign.

The 4.30pm kickoff pits together two 'Big Six' sides who are separated by 18 points in the Premier League rankings, where City are just four adrift of leaders Arsenal following the favourable events of the previous weekend.

Before the Gunners' surprise home loss to Manchester United, the Sky Blues earned their first Premier League victory in five games, seeing off Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 to maintain their grip on second place in the table.

Pep Guardiola's men then bested Galatasaray by the same scoreline in the Champions League, as did Spurs against Eintracht Frankfurt to ensure that they would join City in the last eight of the competition.

However, Thomas Frank is yet to mastermind a Premier League win in 2026, most recently overseeing a miserable 2-2 draw with newly-promoted Burnley, after which he was met with a cacophony of boos from the away fans.

Ahead of Sunday's showdown, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

© Reuters

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 175

Man City wins: 69

Draws: 37

Spurs wins: 69

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have faced each other a total of 175 times across all competitions, and there is nothing to separate the two clubs as they have both won 69 matches each, while there have also been 37 draws between the two sides.

However, Tottenham have fared slightly better in cup competitions, winning 11 times and drawing three of their 22 encounters across the FA Cup, EFL Cup and Champions League, while in the Premier League era (since 1992-93), they have beaten Man City on 30 occasions across 56 meetings, and have also played out eight draws.

One of the most memorable fixtures between these two clubs was the Champions League quarter-final clash in 2019 when Spurs edged past Man City via the away goals rule following a 4-4 aggregate draw.

The Citizens suffered VAR heartache in the second leg despite winning a thrilling contest 4-3 at the Etihad. Man City got their revenge in the EFL Cup final two years later, though, with Aymeric Laporte scoring eight minutes from time to seal a 1-0 triumph at Wembley.

Since 2004, 43 of the last 49 encounters between these two teams have taken place in the Premier League, and Spurs enjoyed an impressive spell of dominance at the beginning of this run as they won 11 games out of 12 between December 2004 and May 2010, including seven wins by a 2-1 scoreline.

However, Man City responded in emphatic fashion by winning eight of the next 10 between August 2010 and May 2015 - scoring 27 goals in the process - including two 5-1 away victories and a 6-0 thumping on home soil.

© Reuters

Since September 2015, there has been nothing to separate these two clubs, as both Man City and Spurs have won 11 of the last 26 meetings in all competitions, but Spurs have won nine of the last 19 encounters (D2 L8) across all competitions.

At the Etihad, Tottenham have won three and drawn one of their last five visits to the Etihad (L1), scoring at least two goals in all five of those games. The North Londoners have in fact come out on top in their last two trips to the blue side of Manchester under two different managers, with an emphatic 4-0 win under Ange Postecoglou in November 2024 followed by a 2-0 success under Thomas Frank in August 2025.

Meanwhile in North London, Man City did not enjoy any of their first five visits to the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, losing all five without scoring, before winning back-to-back matches in 2024 - a 1-0 FA Cup fourth-round win in January of that year followed four months later by a 2-0 Premier League win, courtesy of two goals from Erling Haaland and a heroic goalkeeping display from substitute Stefan Ortega.

Only Jermain Defoe (seven) has scored more goals for Tottenham against Man City than both Harry Kane and Robbie Keane (five), but the highest-scoring player in this fixture is Citizens legend Sergio Aguero, who netted 12 times in 18 games, including all four in a 4-1 home victory in October 2014.

Last 20 meetings

Aug 23, 2025: Man City 0-2 Spurs (Premier League)

Feb 26, 2025: Spurs 0-1 Man City (Premier League)

Nov 23, 2024: Man City 0-4 Spurs (Premier League)

Oct 30, 2024: Spurs 2-1 Man City (EFL Cup Last 16)

May 14, 2024: Spurs 0-2 Man City (Premier League)

Jan 26, 2024: Spurs 0-1 Man City (FA Cup Fourth Round)

Dec 03, 2023: Man City 3-3 Spurs (Premier League)

Feb 05, 2023: Spurs 1-0 Man City (Premier League)

Jan 19, 2023: Man City 4-2 Spurs (Premier League)

Feb 19, 2022: Man City 2-3 Spurs (Premier League)

Aug 15, 2021: Spurs 1-0 Man City (Premier League)

Apr 25, 2021: Man City 1-0 Spurs (EFL Cup Final)

Feb 13, 2021: Man City 3-0 Spurs (Premier League)

Nov 21, 2020: Spurs 2-0 Man City (Premier League)

Feb 02, 2020: Spurs 2-0 Man City (Premier League)

Aug 17, 2019: Man City 2-2 Spurs (Premier League)

Apr 20, 2019: Man City 1-0 Spurs (Premier League)

Apr 17, 2019: Man City 4-3 Spurs (Champions League Quarter-Finals)

Apr 09, 2019: Spurs 1-0 Man City (Champions League Quarter-Finals)

Oct 29, 2018: Spurs 0-1 Man City (Premier League)