Man City lineup vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Predicted XI for Champions League showdown

Manchester City have a clean bill of health for Wednesday’s Champions League showdown with holders Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium.

Erling Haaland, Antoine Semenyo and Nico O'Reilly all shrugged off minor issues picked up on international duty to start in City’s statement 3-0 Premier League away win over Liverpool on Sunday.

All three players are in contention to retain their starting spots; goal machine Haaland opened the scoring at Anfield and has also found the net 59 times in 59 Champions League games.

Semenyo is a strong contender to provide support for Haaland in attack, though he may move over to the right flank if Jeremy Doku is rewarded with a start on the left after a superb cameo appearance off the substitutes' bench against Liverpool.

That would result in Iliman Ndiaye dropping down to the bench, while French playmaker Rayan Cherki is expected to continue in the number 10 role, even though Phil Foden is now available for selection after serving a three-game domestic ban.

Midfield maestro Elliot Anderson – Man of the Match at Anfield – is expected to continue his partnership alongside fellow big-money signing Enzo Fernandez. France-born Morocco international Ayyoub Bouaddi is another midfield option at Enzo Maresca’s disposal, but the former Lille teen is more likely to begin as a substitute.

Josko Gvardiol will be pushing for a recall either at left-back or centre-back, though Maresca will be tempted to stick with a four-man defence of O’Reilly, Marc Guehi, Ruben Dias and Matheus Nunes.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who made 161 appearances for PSG between 2021 and 2025, winning four Ligue 1 titles and the 2024-25 Champions League, is set to face his former club for the first time since joining Man City two summers ago.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol; Anderson, Fernandez; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

> Click here to see how Paris Saint-Germain could line up against Manchester City