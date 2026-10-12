Champions League Gameweek 2
Man City
Oct 14, 2026 8.00pm
Etihad Stadium
PSG

Paris Saint-Germain lineup vs. Man City: Predicted XI for Champions League showdown

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Dembele, Mendes among stars to return: Predicted PSG lineup vs. Man City
© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique is expected to revert to his strongest starting lineup for Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The French giants rested several star players for their 3-1 home victory over Le Mans in Ligue 1 on Saturday, and Enrique could make as many as eight changes for their tantalising trip to England.

Nuno Mendes and Ousmane Dembele were both left out of the squad against Le Mans after featuring heavily over the international break, but the refreshed PSG pair are expected to start at left-back and up front respectively against Man City.

Mendes could be joined in a four-man defence by captain Marquinhos, William Pacho and Achraf Hakimi, protecting goalkeeper Matvey Safonov.

Dro Fernandez, 18, started against Le Mans and also began in midfield for PSG’s 6-1 thrashing of Slovan Bratislava on matchday one of the Champions League. However, a midfield triumvirate of Vitinha, Joao Neves and Fabian Ruiz is likely to link up at the Etihad.

Former City attacker Ferran Torres scored a hat-trick in PSG’s win over Slovan and he could start again in the final third with Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, forcing both Desire Doue and Mika Godts to begin as substitutes.

Meanwhile, PSG’s only injury/fitness concern is with young midfielder Senny Mayulu, who has been dealing with a dead leg and will be assessed ahead of kickoff.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Torres, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

> Click here to see how Manchester City could line up against Paris Saint-Germain

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