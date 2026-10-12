Man City vs. PSG: Erling Haaland out to break two new Champions League scoring records in Etihad showdown

Erling Haaland will be looking to break two new Champions League scoring records when Manchester City lock horns with holders Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

The Norwegian striker has been at his prolific best once again at the start of this season, scoring eight goals in as many appearances across all competitions after netting 38 goals in 2025-26.

Unsurprisingly, Haaland is the leading goalscorer in the Premier League after six matches, scoring his sixth of the campaign in Man City’s statement 3-0 victory against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Haaland also netted a brace in the Citizens’ opening Champions League fixture at the beginning of September, helping Enzo Maresca’s side secure a 2-0 win in a feisty contest away against Porto.

With those two goals scored in Portugal, Haaland leapfrogged Tommy Johnson to become the third highest goalscorer in Man City’s history.

At the age of 26, Haaland has now scored a total of 170 goals in 206 appearances for the Citizens since joining in 2022, only seven strikes behind Eric Brook in second (177) while fellow legend Sergio Aguero leads the way with 260 goals.

© Iconsport / Azzuu/SPI/Andrew Yates

Haaland aiming to surpass Aguero, Van Nistelrooy in Champions League

In the Champions League, Haaland has broken a plethora of records having scored a remarkable 59 goals in 59 games, with 36 of those netted as a Man City player.

Haaland will overtake Aguero (also 36) as Man City’s highest goalscorer in Champions League history should he score at least once on Wednesday.

Furthermore, Haaland will break the record for most goals scored by a player in his first 60 Champions League appearances if he makes the net ripple against PSG.

The current record is held by former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, who scored 48 goals in his first 60 games in the competition.

Haaland will also draw level with Van Nistelrooy on 60 UCL goals if he scored just once against PSG, but he will move into outright seventh position on the all-time list if he nets two or more goals.

Although Haaland has lost two of his previous three Champions League encounters with PSG, he has scored three goals across those matches, including one in a 4-2 defeat for City in January 2025.

The Norwegian will also relish returning to the Etihad, where he has netted almost 64% of his Champions League goals for Man City, while 37 of his 59 UCL goals in total have been scored at home.