Man City vs. PSG lineups confirmed: Enrique benches star trio as Doku, Khusanov decisions made for Champions League clash

Jeremy Doku will return to Manchester City starting lineup for tonight’s Champions League showdown against holders Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium.

The Belgian winger delivered a game-changing performance as a substitute in City's statement 3-0 Premier League win at Liverpool on Sunday and has been rewarded with a start on the left flank by head coach Enzo Maresca.

A total of three changes have been made to Maresca's first XI, with defenders Abdukodir Khusanov and Josko Gvardiol coming in as full-backs for Matheus Nunes and Nico O''eilly, while Doku has taken the place of Iliman Ndiaye.

Captain Ruben Dias and Marc Guehi will continue their partnership at centre-back, protecting ex-PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, while Elliot Anderson and Enzo Fernandez link up once again in centre-midfield, with playmaker Rayan Cherki operating in the number 10 role.

Antoine Semenyo will switch from the left to the right wing, with the Ghanaian and Doku providing support in attack for leading marksman Erling Haaland, who is bidding to break two new Champions League scoring records tonight.

Meanwhile, Phil Foden has served a three-match domestic ban and is back on the substitutes' bench, while Rayan Ait-Nouri has also returned to the matchday squad after missing the trip to Anfield.

This mouthwatering match is Man City's first at the Etihad since the club was found guilty of all charges relating to serious breaches of the Premier League's financial rules – City wholeheartedly deny the allegations and have since lodged an appeal.

Kvaratskhelia, Torres, Neves all named on PSG bench

© Iconsport / ICONSPORT

As for PSG, head coach Luis Enrique has made a total of eight changes to the side that began the 3-1 win over Le Mans in Ligue 1 last Saturday.

Despite scoring a hat-trick in PSG’s thumping 6-1 win over Slovan Bratislava on matchday one, former City forward Ferran Torres has reverted to the substitutes’ bench, while fellow stars Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Joao Neves have also been left out of the starting lineup.

Instead, Enrique has opted to stick with summer signing Maghnes Akliouche in attack following his goal at the weekend, with Ousmane Dembele – who has scored in five consecutive UCL appearances – and Desire Doue recalled to complete the front three.

Warren Zaire-Emery is preferred to Neves in centre-midfield and will line up alongside Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz, while captain Marquinhos, Willian Pacho and Nuno Mendes all return to a four-man defence to play alongside right-back Achraf Hakimi.

Manchester City starting lineup: Donnarumma; Khusanov, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol; Anderson, Fernandez; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

Subs: Bettinelli, Rulli, Ndiaye, Kovacic, Ait-Nouri, Reis, Nunes, Bouaddi, O’Reilly, Allan, Foden, Lewis

Paris Saint-Germain starting lineup: Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Vitinha, Zaire-Emery, Ruiz; Doue, Dembele, Akliouche

Subs: Chevalier, Mouak, Lucas Beraldo, Zabarnyi, Kvaratskhelia, Torres, Digne, L. Hernanedez, Godts, Dro Fernandez, Ndjantou, Joao Neves