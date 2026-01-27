Man City injury news: Erling Haaland, Nico Gonzalez, Ruben Dias latest before Galatasaray Champions League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 27 Jan 2026 17:35 , Last updated: 27 Jan 2026 17:49

Pep Guardiola has delivered a brief update on the fitness of Erling Haaland and Nico Gonzalez ahead of Wednesday’s important Champions League clash against Galatasaray at the Etihad Stadium.

Haaland has, once again, been a talismanic figure for the Citizens this season, with the prolific striker scoring a team-high 26 goals in 32 games across all competitions and playing more minutes than any of his teammates (2,586).

As fixtures continue to come thick and fast for Man City, Haaland was given a rare Premier League rest last weekend, starting on the bench before coming on for the final 17 minutes of a 2-0 home win over Wolves.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Guardiola did not give too much away when discussing Haaland’s availability ahead off the contest with Galatasaray.

“I didn't have dinner with him last night, so I don't know,” Guardiola said at a press conference ahead of Man City’s training session later on Tuesday afternoon.

It is thought that Haaland is not carrying an injury and should be fit to start on Wednesday, with the Norwegian bidding to equal or break a Champions League scoring record held by Man City legend Sergio Aguero.

© Imago

Man City could be without nine players for Galatasaray clash

Meanwhile, midfielder Gonzalez has missed Man City’s last four games in all tournaments with an unspecified injury, not featuring for Guardiola’s side since a 1-1 Premier League draw with Brighton on January 7.

Guardiola offered little insight into Gonzalez’s fitness for the clash with Galatasaray, with a decision set to be made on his availability following Tuesday’s training session.

“Today is the last training (session before the game), we’ll assess today,” the Catalan told reporters.

Since Guardiola’s press conference, Gonzalez has been spotted training with his teammates, but it remains to be seen whether he will be fit to feature, either from the start or as a substitute.

With Gonzalez being a doubt and fellow midfielder Rodri suspended following his red card in City’s 3-1 defeat to Bodo/Glimt last week, Nico O’Reilly could be the man tasked with operating at the base of midfield against Galatasaray, with Rayan Ait-Nouri recalled at left-back.

Meanwhile, there was no mention of Ruben Dias at Guardiola’s press conference, but multiple reports have suggested that the defender is targeting a return from a hamstring injury before Man City lock horns with Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League on February 8.

Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture), Mateo Kovacic (ankle/heel), John Stones (tight), Savinho (unspecified) and Fulham-linked Oscar Bobb (hamstring) all remain sidelined with injuries, while January signings Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi are both ineligible until the knockout rounds of the Champions League.

Man City currently sit 11th in the 36-team table and are remarkably one of eight teams with 13 points heading into their final League Phase fixture, with Guardiola’s men needing to beat Galatasaray and hope that other results go their way to secure automatic last-16 qualification.