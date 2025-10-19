Sports Mole rounds up Manchester City's latest injury and suspension news ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash against Villarreal.

Looking for their fifth win in six matches, Manchester City will travel to take on La Liga's Villarreal at Estadio de la Ceramica in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Citizens beat Everton 2-0 on Saturday courtesy of a five-minute second-half brace from Erling Haaland, who has now scored in 11 consecutive games for the Sky Blues and Norway.

Pep Guardiola welcomed Omar Marmoush back into the matchday squad at the weekend following a layoff with a knee injury, while Mateo Kovacic played his first Premier League minutes of the season, though a number of stars remain sidelined for this continental clash.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Return date: October 26 (vs. Aston Villa)

Rayan Ait-Nouri has missed eight matches with an ankle injury, but Guardiola mentioned that the left-back is 'close' to a return.

Some anticipated that he could take part against Everton, yet he missed out once again, and he is a major doubt for Tuesday's clash.

Status: Ruled out

Type of injury: Calf

Return date: October 29 (vs. Swansea City)

The 21-year-old centre-back has not featured since City's 1-1 draw against Arsenal back on September 21, and has missed the last five games with a calf issue.

He is expected to be back in contention for his side's EFL Cup trip to take on Swansea towards the end of this month.

Status: Ruled out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Return date: October 26 (vs. Aston Villa)

Rodri missed the majority of 2024-25 with a major knee injury, and he has picked up minor problems on occasion as he works his way back to full fitness and sharpness following his extensive layoff.

The midfielder was forced to be substituted with a hamstring injury 22 minutes into City's win over Brentford prior to the international break, and he is set to be sidelined for Tuesday's Champions League game.

MANCHESTER CITY SUSPENSION LIST

Man City have no players suspended for this game.



