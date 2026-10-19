Man City vs. AEK Athens How to watch Champions League clash, date, time, live stream, TV channel

Gameweek three in the Champions League sees Manchester City and AEK Athens square off in the League Phase.

Both teams are bidding to return to winning ways after suffering defeat last week, and here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this fixture.

What time does Man City vs. AEK Athens kickoff?

Man City vs. AEK Athens will kick off at 20:00 UK time on Tuesday night.

This contest is one of nine taking place on the same evening, with Man City’s English rivals Liverpool among those also in action at home to Villarreal.

Where is Man City vs. AEK Athens being played?

This Champions League match will take place at Man City’s home the Etihad Stadium, which holds a capacity of 61,470 spectators.

Man City had lost only one of their last 25 home fixtures in the group stage/League Phase of the Champions League (W21 D3) before suffering a 4-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain last week.

How to watch Man City vs. AEK Athens in the UK

TV channels

Man City vs. AEK Athens will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 or TNT Sports Ultimate for viewers in the UK.

TNT Sports 1 is available on channel 408 for BT/EE TV customers, 410 for Sky subscribers and 527 for Virgin Media viewers.

Online streaming

Fans with the TNT Sports package through their TV provider can watch this game on Sky Go and Virgin TV Go, while this fixture will also be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK, and on CBS on Paramount+ in the USA.

Highlights

Match highlights of Man City vs. AEK Athens will be available on Amazon Prime Video and also on TNT Sports. They can also be viewed on the TNT Sports YouTube channel and both clubs' official YouTube accounts.

What is at stake for Man City and AEK Athens?

Following their eventful clash with PSG last week, Man City are seeking to avoid losing back-to-back Champions League home games for the first time since 2018 when they play host to AEK Athens.

The Citizens returned to winning ways on Saturday, though, as they beat Ipswich Town 3-2 in the Premier League to remain top of the table with a perfect record after seven matches.

However, there are some concerns over the fitness of in-form talisman Erling Haaland and a few other first teams stars, with manger Enzo Maresca likely to freshen up his team on Tuesday.

As for AEK Athens, they sit level on three points with Man City in the 36-team UCL standings; a narrow 1-0 home win over LASK Linz was followed by a 3-1 defeat against Shakhtar Donetsk at Stamford Bridge last week.

The Greek outfit - who have never won an away game in the UCL proper (D5 L11) - sit second in the Greek Super League table after six matches, but they were not in domestic action over the weekend, meaning they have had additional time to rest and prepare for their first-ever visit to the Etihad.