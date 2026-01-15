Mallorca vs Athletic Bilbao - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 15 Jan 2026 16:40 , Last updated: 15 Jan 2026 16:56

Athletic Bilbao will be bidding to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign away to Mallorca on Saturday afternoon.

The Basque outfit are eighth in the La Liga table, five points behind sixth-placed Real Betis, while their hosts occupy 17th, only one point outside of the relegation zone.

Match preview

Mallorca have not been victorious in any competition since overcoming Elche in La Liga on December 13, losing three of their last four during a disappointing run of form.

It has been a tough start to 2026 for the Pirates, losing 2-1 at home to Girona on January 4 before going down 2-1 to 10-man Rayo Vallecano last time out.

Jagoba Arrasate's side have a record of four wins, six draws and nine defeats from their 19 league matches this season, with a total of 18 points leaving them in 17th spot in the division, one point outside of the relegation zone.

Mallorca finished 10th last term, only four points off the European spots, but the team are currently fighting to remain in Spain's top flight for the 2026-27 campaign.

The Pirates suffered a 2-1 defeat to Athletic in the last game between the two sides in October 2025, but it was 0-0 when the pair met in the corresponding match last term.

Athletic have also underperformed in La Liga this season, picking up 24 points from their 19 matches, which has left them in eighth spot in the division.

Ernesto Valverde's side finished fourth in Spain's top flight last term, but they are currently 14 points off fourth-placed Atletico Madrid in the table, and their attention has recently been shifted elsewhere.

Indeed, Athletic were involved in the Spanish Super Cup earlier this month, suffering a 5-0 defeat to Barcelona in the semi-finals of the tournament, before recording a 4-3 win over Cultural Leonesa in the Copa del Rey round of 16 on Tuesday night.

The Lions are back in La Liga action this weekend, but their Champions League league phase campaign then continues away to Atalanta BC next week, and it would be fair to say that the squad has struggled to cope this season.

Athletic's away form this season has been disappointing, only picking up eight points from nine matches, while Mallorca have 13 points to show from their nine home fixtures.

Mallorca La Liga form:

DDWDLL

Mallorca form (all competitions):

DWLDLL

Athletic Bilbao La Liga form:

WLWLLD

Athletic Bilbao form (all competitions):

LWLDLW

Team News

Mallorca will again be without the services of Antonio Raillo and Manu Morlanes through injury, while Ivan Cuellar remains a doubt.

The home side will also have to work around the absence of Pablo Maffeo, as the defender is suspended due to the milestone yellow card that he picked up in the narrow defeat to Rayo Vallecano last time out.

Toni Lato could therefore drop into a defensive position on Saturday, with Mateo Joseph being introduced in the final third of the field.

As for Athletic, Dani Vivian is available again following a suspension, but Alex Berenguer, Julen Agirrezabala, Aymeric Laporte, Maroan Sannadi, Unai Eguiluz, Benat Prados and Yeray Alvarez remain unavailable for selection.

Nico Williams and Inaki Williams are both set to be in the starting side on Saturday.

Meanwhile, there should again be a spot through the middle for Gorka Guruzeta, who scored twice in the team's Copa del Rey success last time out.

Mallorca possible starting lineup:

Roman; Lato, Valjent, Kumbulla, Mojica; Mascarell, Costa; Sanchez, Virgili, Joseph; Muriqi

Athletic Bilbao possible starting lineup:

Simon; Gorosabel, Vivian, Paredes, Boiro; Ruiz de Galarreta, Jauregizar; I Williams, Sancet, N Williams; Guruzeta

We say: Mallorca 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

For all of their struggles this season, Mallorca have only lost once at home in 2025-26, and we are struggling to back an inconsistent Athletic with any real confidence, so a score draw could be on the cards this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.