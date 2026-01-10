Liverpool transfer news: Update on Mo Salah, Federico Chiesa, Harvey Elliott futures as "he will leave" claim made

By Lewis Nolan | 10 Jan 2026 14:37

Mohamed Salah is set to stay at Liverpool in the January transfer window, but he is expected to leave in the summer, Reds transfer expert David Lynch has claimed.

Salah has guided Egypt to the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations, but while he may achieve international success with his national team, he has experienced a turbulent season at Anfield.

The Egyptian's relationship with boss Arne Slot became strained after the former's public criticism of the head coach in early December, and his future at Liverpool has come into question.

Lynch insisted that the Egyptian is likely to stay in January but leave at the end of the season, telling Sports Mole: "I'd be really surprised at this point if Salah was to move on in January. That whole situation has been calmed down.

"He's doing well and the idea is to get him back for the second half of the season. It might not be perfect and he might not be in the team every week, albeit Liverpool have stabilised a so maybe the conditions to put him back in now exist.

"I don't think anybody's thinking this situation has to be urgently resolved, or that Salah has to go by any means. I lean in the camp of expecting that he will leave in the summer, unless there's a managerial change."

Salah will only have a year left on his contract at the end of the 2025-26 season, so the club would have to sell him in the summer if they wish to extract a sizeable fee for the Egyptian.

Federico Chiesa exit: Will Juventus sign Liverpool forward?

Salah is not the only player linked with an exit, with forward Federico Chiesa said to be of interest to former club Juventus.

The Italian has started just once in the Premier League this term - his second league start since arriving in the summer of 2024 - and it is not surprising that rumours have suggested he could leave this January.

However, Lynch expressed his view to Sports Mole that the Reds would be reluctant to sanction an exit, saying: "There'll be a reluctance from Liverpool to let Chiesa go regardless of any offers.

"It makes no sense to sell him because they're already really short in attack. Chiesa might not be the manager's favourite because he quite clearly doesn't start very often, but he has played minutes this season and he comes off the bench frequently.

"The idea of making your squad even lighter now at this point when you've got injuries and problems up top, it doesn't make sense for Liverpool to do that. It's one where Liverpool will just want to get through to the end of the season."

Chiesa is a fan favourite, and given he has averaged the most combined goals and assists per 90 of Liverpool players to have played at least 450 minutes (0.93), perhaps he could still be useful between now and the end of the season.

Harvey Elliott future: What will Liverpool do?

The future of Harvey Elliott also remains uncertain, as while he is on loan at Aston Villa, Lions boss Unai Emery has confirmed that the club have no intention of triggering the obligation-to-buy clause.

The 22-year-old cannot be sold or loaned to another team in Europe due to FIFA regulations stating that a player cannot represent more than two European clubs in a single season.

Lynch revealed that Liverpool are trying all they can to resolve the situation, when he told Sports Mole: "With Harvey Elliott, it doesn't feel like there's an appetite for a reintroduction into the squad midway through this season.

"Those links that are coming up to MLS are really interesting and potentially show that Liverpool are desperately working to find solutions for him to find somewhere he can go because they don't plan on reintegrating him into the squad.

"It's a shame because he's been a really good player for Liverpool down the years and has won trophies, but he's not the fit for the squad now, and he needs to find his place somewhere that will be a permanent home for him."

Elliot has been linked to North American clubs, though it remains to be seen if he is willing to switch continents, even on a temporary basis.

