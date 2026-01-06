Liverpool transfer news: Reds attacker 'highly unlikely' to leave amid Serie A interest

By Carter White | 06 Jan 2026 15:22 , Last updated: 06 Jan 2026 15:56

Liverpool are reportedly set to keep Federico Chiesa at Anfield this month despite interest from Serie A.

The 28-year-old has played a bit-part role for the Reds under the tutelage of head coach Arne Slot over the past 18 months.

As a result, Chiesa has consistently been linked with a switch back to Italy, with the player supposedly open to a Juventus transfer.

In fairness, Slot has utilised the Euro 2020 winner more during the 2025-26 term, with the winger featuring in 15 Premier League games.

That being said, the former Fiorentina star has started just the single top-flight match, highlighting his position on the fringes of the first-team thinking.

© Imago / Sportimage

Liverpool attacker Chiesa 'highly unlikely' to leave

According to Sky Sports News, Liverpool attacker Chiesa is highly unlikely to depart the Merseyside club during the January transfer window.

The report claims that the Premier League holders want to retain the services of the 28-year-old until the summer at least.

It is understood that a number of Serie A clubs remain keen on the winger, namely Italian giants Napoli and Juventus.

However, Liverpool are supposedly yet to receive a formal approach or offer for the 52-time international this month.

It is stated that the Reds have 'no interest' in loaning Chiesa out to a European counterpart for the remainder of the season.

Clamour for Chiesa

During a campaign in which Liverpool have suffered a severe drop in level from their title-winning heroics of 2024-25, Chiesa has represented part of the solution for some supporters.

The Italian is a bundle of joy and energy around the place, while the legendary Mohamed Salah completes bombshell interview slandering his employers.

Chiesa will looking to make an impact off the bench when Liverpool visit current pacesetters Arsenal in the Premier League on Thursday night.