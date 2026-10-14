Liverpool transfer news: Spanish talent on Reds' radar amid Florian Wirtz criticism

Liverpool are looking for competition for the criticised Florian Wirtz and have 23-year-old Spanish talent Alberto Moleiro in their sights, with the Premier League club reportedly considering strengthening their attack in the upcoming transfer windows, according to reports from Spain.

Manager Andoni Iraola, wants another creative player who could compete with Wirtz. However, Villarreal do not want to sell their midfielder, and any suitor would have to pay between £42.5m and £51m (€50m and €60m). Arsenal, Manchester City and other major European clubs are also monitoring the situation.

Moleiro joined Villarreal in the summer of 2025 from Las Palmas for around £13.6m (€16m). In his first season he scored 10 league goals and added five assists. He is building on that form this term, with two goals and three assists in eight La Liga games.

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Wirtz faces criticism, but Iraola defends him

According to Spanish sources, Liverpool began tracking Moleiro at Iraola’s request. The Spanish manager wants another attacking midfielder who would broaden the team’s options and compete with Wirtz.

Moleiro plays mainly on the left wing or in central midfield. He excels with his technique, ball control and ability to create chances for team-mates.

Wirtz, meanwhile, has come under heavy criticism. The Germany international, for whom Liverpool paid around £116m in the summer of 2025, has not scored in the opening six Premier League games and has registered a single assist. In Sunday’s 3-0 defeat to Manchester City he also lost the ball 16 times and was substituted in the 66th minute.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher then said that Wirtz had been given enough chances and should drop out of the starting line-up for a while. Andy Townsend expressed a similar view, saying that the German midfielder would benefit if the manager took him out of the spotlight for a time.

Iraola, however, is defending his player. Ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League game against LASK, he stressed that both Wirtz and Bradley Barcola have his full confidence.

He admitted that both can alternate between better and worse performances, but pointed out that their contribution cannot be judged solely on goals and assists.

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Villarreal unwilling to negotiate below asking price for Alberto Moleiro

The Spanish club have Moleiro under contract until June 2030 and are not planning for his departure in the near future. During last season, the board already made clear that they consider the young midfielder an important part of the squad.

According to the latest transfer reports, his price is between £42.5m and £51m (€50m and €60m). Liverpool would therefore have to spend considerably more than Villarreal paid Las Palmas.

Interest in Moleiro is not limited to Anfield, as Arsenal, Manchester City, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are also said to be monitoring his performances.

None of these clubs has yet made a confirmed offer. According to current information, Liverpool are still assessing whether to try to sign him in January or keep him among their options for next summer.